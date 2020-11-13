THE BUDGETARIAN
Globe keeps Christmas spirit alive with #GiftLocal campaign
The #GiftLocal campaign of Globe myBusiness aims to encourage Filipino consumers to purchase their gifts from local small businesses during the holiday season.
Screen grab, Globe myBusiness via Facebook
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an unfamiliar Christmas celebration for everyone in these trying times, the spirit of giving remains.

Globe myBusiness launched its annual #GiftLocal campaign as support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“This year’s #GiftLocal campaign will serve an even greater purpose, as we feature the products of our SME partners that will delight Filipino customers for their gift-giving celebration, while supporting our local SMEs bounce back in these challenging times,” Globe myBusiness strategy and marketing head Maridol Ylanan said.

As part of the annual campaign, Globe myBusiness will hold a three-day E-Bazaar with Lazada from November 27 to 29. This will feature clients and partner SMEs with live selling to be streamed through Laz Live and Globe myBusiness’ Facebook pages.

They will also feature more activities and promos in collaboration with partner malls like Ayala Malls and SM Malls, through a social media promo encouraging the public to shop and dine safely.

#GiftLocal joins the "Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat" campaign which aims to rebound the Philippine economy by building consumer confidence and safety practices in business operations.

Globe myBusiness will take part in the advocacy by encouraging SMEs to adopt digital solutions such as GCash for cashless transactions and KonsultaMD for employees’ telehealth service.

