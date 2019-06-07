A festival of choices in the South

MANILA, Philippines — Once a quiet suburban sprawl in the south, Filinvest City in Alabang has become a bustling center of urban lifestyle. At the heart of it is Festival Mall.

Breathing life, energy and a warm vibe into the community of residential villages, condominiums, offices, and schools, this lifestyle mall is at the front and center of the Alabang lifestyle—offering a festival of choices in shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure.

With over 1,500 shops spread out in over 340,000 square meters of floor space—there is always something for everyone: from the busy homemaker to the corporate executive, the student on a budget, and to the empty nester.

Festival Mall is what makes the city’s heart beat.

Home of big brands

For all shopping essentials, Festival Mall is the place to go. It has Landmark Supermarket and Department Store, Robinsons Department Store, Shopwise, Savemore Supermarket, Power Mac, Handyman, and Ace Hardware.

It has a wide range of brands from local apparel—Bench, Penshoppe, and Kashieca; global clothing and accessories leaders—H&M, Cole Haan, and Pandora, among others—all to cater to everyone’s fashion sense.

For a unique sporting style, European sports retail giants Decathlon and Go Sport have made Festival Mall as their first home here in the Philippines.

A true taste of the South

At Festival Mall, there are many great places to enjoy local and international flavors together with family, friends, and colleagues.

Have a taste of bistro and café style cuisines of Nono’s, Cuesina Garden Bistro, Toucan BBQ Buffet, Petit Bistro, Fiery Style, and Antonio Uno; indulge in your cravings for East Asian specialties at Boteyju, Tori Ichi, Soga Miga, Café Seoulhwa, The Cook by Honglee Park, Premier The Samgyupsal, and Hakata.

Finally, cap your meals with fabulous desserts and coffee at Blugre, Tim Horton’s, Chiara Gelateria, and Black Scoop Café. Soon-to-open are Popeyes and Macao Imperial Tea.

Recreation in the mall

Experience the thrill and excitement of the only mall that has the biggest indoor amusement centers.

Festival mall features a Grand Carousel at the main mall. Small kids, meanwhile, can play at the Pixie Forest, where there is a Fairy’s Wheel, and teens get to go on an exciting roller coaster ride at X-Site.

There are also new recreational features—indoor interactive playgrounds such as Kidzoona; Kicca, I-Detective sleuthing games, and VR Land, a virtual reality arcade.

The new Festival Mall digital cinemas at the expansion wing elevate movie experience with its Festival Gold Class cinemas. Equipped with eco-leather seats and the latest Dolby Atmos technology, movie viewing has never been this enjoyable.

For fitness and health enthusiasts, there are many ways to bring on the energy for a fit and healthy lifestyle. Among these are G-Force Dance and Perigon Cycling studios.

For your beauty, relaxation, and wellness needs—aesthetics specialists will take care of you: Check out Teng Roma Salon, Dr. Esthe, Nail Lash, Loulou Salon and Nail Spa, Barenaked, Simply Skin, Brow Studio, Calayan, and Nail Tropics.

Designing spaces for well-being

At Festival Mall, spaces are designed to provide shoppers a sense of well-being as they walk through its well-designed hallways, open areas, and parks.

The mall is built around a natural creek that runs through the scenic River Park and the Boardwalk. The centerpiece of the expansion, meanwhile, is the Water Garden—a modern landscape that blends the artful display of water and the serenity of a garden setting.

Amid this graceful backdrop are a giant acacia tree and a pleasant view of mall bridges, specially designed for horizontal circulation, creating an urban oasis for shoppers to celebrate nature within the bustling metropolis of Alabang.

