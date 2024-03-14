'Barbie jeepney' celebrates doll's 65th anniversary with citywide donations

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie celebrated its 65th anniversary by having a pink jeepney roam the National Capital Region and by handing out doll donations.

The iconic doll turned 65 last March 9, a day after International Women's Day and a couple of days before songs from the "Barbie" movie made a mark at the 2024 Oscars with a win for "What Was I Made For?" and a rousing live performance of "I'm Just Ken."

To mark the occasion, the Barbie team in the Philippines decked out a traditional jeepney in pink and other eye-popping colors to be the mode of transportation for donations collected over the past few weeks.

"Sana masaya ka sa gift ko sa'yo na Barbie. Pray ka lang at aral mabuti," wrote one donor in a note.

Last March 10, the Barbie jeepney went around the capital region giving out Barbie dolls and accessories to children that came across the vehicle.

Girls and boys from Manila to Quezon City happily got their hands on the toys and items, several of them in true Barbie fashion, wearing pink clothes.

Videos posted on social media see the Barbie jeepney visiting locations like EDSA, Rizal Park, Quirino Grandstand, Osmeña Highway, Mall of Asia Globe, Boy Scout Circle, and various covered courts.

The original Barbie doll was created by Ruth Handler inspired by her daughter Barbara, thinking of the need for adult-bodied dolls given most dolls were infant-sized.

Since launching in 1959, over a billion dolls have been sold worldwide and was only given a bigger uptick following the success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll.

