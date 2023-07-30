^

Philippine Ballet Theatre stages reimagined epic Bicolano love story

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 9:52am
Being a Bicolano epic with multiple storylines, this ballet was a reimagined take on the love story between the heroic warrior Handyong and the cursed creature Oryol.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ballet Theatre (PBT) opened its 37th season with an all-Filipino ballet called "Ibalon" at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Being a Bicolano epic with multiple storylines, this ballet was a reimagined take on the love story between the heroic warrior Handyong and the cursed creature Oryol. It is the brainchild of a collaboration between PBT Artistic Director Ronilo Jaynario, a visionary who has redefined the boundaries of ballet, and Paulo Zarate, a renowned composer who has the power to weave emotion into every scene.   

Jaynario, who hails from Bicol himself, wanted to take a step towards immortalizing Filipino stories. When he met Zarate, he was so moved by his compositions and the dancers that the choreography was organically created.

Zarate is committed to making a Filipino story make a mark in this day and age. He wanted a clear emotional pull that would sound remarkably Filipino. He would attend all the big rehearsals and adjust to insert nuances that he believed would help highlight the ballet’s biggest moments with cinematic appeal. 

The dancers have been so excited to breathe life into this ballet. 

“I saw how our director and choreographer crafted this ballet. Sir Ron comes from Bicol which is why I think he’s much more particular on how he translates the epic story of his hometown into movement. He has given us volumes of challenging choreography but has given us so much room to explore our respective characters,” Jessa Tangalin, who plays Oryol, said. 

“The experience of seeing passionate choreographer collaborate with us with a story so ingrained in his childhood is enough motivation to do good,” she added.  

“I feel so privileged that I was given a chance to  play a hero in a story that shows Filipino values and  identity. Creating his character was one of my career’s milestones,” said Matthew Davo, who plays Handyong.

With Ibalon generating interest, the company has had multiple notable personalities share their wisdom about Philippine dance and roots.

Rosky Hilado and Monette Co, both principal dancers of the Bayanihan Dance Group, took the time to coach the young PBT dancers, explaining the meaning behind the aesthetics.

Former PBT artistic directors Julie Borromeo and Gener Caringal, renowned choreographer Paul Ocampo, and former dance stars Maritoni Rufino, Lucas Jacinto and Liza dela Fuente have likewise shared their knowledge with this fleet of dancers. 

"Ibalon" was staged last July 28 to 29 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City. 

