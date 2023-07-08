Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricardo "Ricky" Lee assured that his annual scriptwriting workshop is still going to push through this year.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the respected author and writer said he is just finding the right time to hold his much-anticipated workshop amid his very busy schedule.

"Ang tagal ko ding binalak na magka face-to-face workshop. Dati March (his birth month) pero nauusad dahil sa daming pangyayari sa trabaho at sa iba pang mga bagay. And so naipon nang naipon 'yung shortlist ng masasama sa Batch 30," said Lee.

The National Artist recently went home to his hometown in Daet, Camarines Norte. He was present at the screening of three of his notable films, namely, "Moral," "Anak" and "Himala." He also sat with the audience in the talkback session.

"Balak ko pa ring ituloy this year kasi bahagi ng buhay ko, career ko, ng pagsusulat ko, ang pagpapa-workshop. Parang I don't feel complete kung hindi ako magsusulat at hindi ako magwo-workshop. So eventually kelangan gawin ko," Lee added.

The "Himala" writer has been busy even during the pandemic. In fact, he conducted online scriptwriting workshops and produced Batches 24 to 29. His participants came from as far as London in the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan as well as in the Philippines such as Cebu and Davao.

Apart from conducting workshops, Lee is currently the creative consultant at GMA-7. He joined the network in September 2021 after years being identified with ABS-CBN.

The National Artist is set on holding face-to-face workshops as he has had inquiries from both public and non-public personalities.

"Ang tagal nang naghihintay nung mga kasama sa workshop sina Dodo Dayaw, Sigrid Bernardo, Wanggo Gallaga. Maskin sina Coco Martin, Lovi Poe. So ang dami na nilang naka-line up. Naipon pa. So ang daming may gusto," Lee revealed.

He shared that since there was an overwhelming response of interested participants, he has to limit at most to 35 participants to join him at his library where the workshops are usually held every Sunday.

"I'll do it within the year. The earliest time na pwede na, na kaya nang gawin," he said.

