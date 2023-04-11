In photos, videos: The Philippines' longest Lenten procession
BULACAN, Philippines — The Good Friday procession of St. Augustine Parish Church in Baliuag, Bulacan continues to break records as reportedly the longest and grandest Lenten procession in the Philippines.
From last year’s 120 carrozas or carriages of holy images, local townsfolk said this year’s procession reportedly rose to include about 150 carriages.
The carrozas richly depicted many Roman Catholic saints and Jesus Christ’s final moments before His Resurrection – from the Last Supper to His Passion and crucifixion.
Apart from generator-powered lights and candles, the carrozas were adorned with thousands of flowers, fuming incense and even special effects like fog machine, lights and sounds and manmade waterfalls – to the delight of thousands of devotees that actively participated in prayers and holy masses like the Siete Palabras or Seven Last Words and the Catholic church tradition of depicting the cleaning and preparation of Jesus’ corpse or Santo Entierro.
WATCH: Baliwag Church procession
Thanks to the many sights and sounds, the procession was a fitting commemoration to the life and sacrifice of Christ, and effective at building anticipation for celebrating Christ’s Resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Related video: Lent in Bulacan's historic churches and surrounds
— Photos, videos by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by EC Toledo
