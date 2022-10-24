Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection

(From left) Benedict Carandang, member of the CCP Board of Trustees), Gina B. Magsanoc, vice president of Arthaland, Dr. Jaime C. Laya, chairman of CCP, Maria Margarita Moran-Floirendo, president of CCP, Jaime C. González, vice chairman and president of Arthaland, Michelle Nikki M. Junia, vice chairperson and head of the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Artistic Matters at CCP, Christopher G. Narciso, executive vice president of Arthaland, visual artist Raul Isidro, artist Kristen Cain, Junie del Mundo, CCP Trustee, Luisa Luz Lansigan, daughter of the late National Artist Arturo Luz

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland Century Pacific Tower (ACPT), the world’s first EDGE Zero Carbon building, is home to select pieces from Cultural Center of the Philippines’ 21AM Collection until November 13.

Entitled “Details & Abstractions,” the exhibition brings together ethnographic artifacts and fine art prints from the collection of the CCP. It seeks to feature the sense of universality in the traditional and unconventional elements of artmaking that is also rooted in the living and working conditions of the Philippines.

On display are works by some of the country’s renowned artists such as Manuel Rodriguez Sr., Fernando Zobel and National Artists Jose Joya and Arturo Luz.

Photo Release (From left) Jaime C. González, vice chairman and president of Arthaland, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Maria Margarita Moran-Floirendo, president of CCP, Junie del Mundo, CCP Trustee, Michelle Nikki M. Junia, vice chairperson and head of the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Artistic Matters at CCP, Benedict Carandang, member of the CCP Board of Trustees, Dr. Jaime C. Laya, chairman of CCP

“I would like to personally invite everyone to view the collection at our flagship office building where architecture meets art. As the country’s foremost green developer, this exhibition emphasizes our support for the arts and culture as an important aspect of our commitment to sustainable development as espoused by United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,” said ARTHALAND Vice Chairman and President Jaime C. González.

During the opening gala held recently, guests were serenaded by CCP trustee and operatic singer Michelle Nikki Junia who sang western and Filipino classics and by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra string ensemble.

The Honorable Lani Cayetano, Mayor of the City of Taguig, led the list of distinguished guests that also includes Luisa Luz Lansigan, daughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and featured artists Kristen Cain, Raul Isidro and Jonathan Olazo.

Photo Release (From left) ?Rica Estrada, officer in charge of the Visual Arts & Museum Division at CCP, Lyn Yuzi- Olazo, wife of Jonathan and artist Jonathan Olazo

The exhibit was conceptualized, designed, and mounted by the Visual Arts and Museum Division of the CCP. While the CCP main building is undergoing rehabilitation and repairs, the off-site exhibition programming gives the opportunity to exhibit the CCP 21AM Collection in newer spaces and to different audiences.

The “Details and Abstractions: Selections from the CCP 21AM Collection” is on display at the ground floor lobby of the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower located at 5th Avenue corner 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Exhibit hours are from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m daily.

Photo Release A father-daughter bonding moment during the opening night of the exhibit. (From left) Ma. Sabine Magsanoc and Nikko Magsanoc

