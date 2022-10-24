^

Arts and Culture

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection

Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 10:51am
Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
(From left) Benedict Carandang, member of the CCP Board of Trustees), Gina B. Magsanoc, vice president of Arthaland, Dr. Jaime C. Laya, chairman of CCP, Maria Margarita Moran-Floirendo, president of CCP, Jaime C. González, vice chairman and president of Arthaland, Michelle Nikki M. Junia, vice chairperson and head of the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Artistic Matters at CCP, Christopher G. Narciso, executive vice president of Arthaland, visual artist Raul Isidro, artist Kristen Cain, Junie del Mundo, CCP Trustee, Luisa Luz Lansigan, daughter of the late National Artist Arturo Luz
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland Century Pacific Tower (ACPT), the world’s first EDGE Zero Carbon building, is home to select pieces from Cultural Center of the Philippines’ 21AM Collection until November 13.

Entitled “Details & Abstractions,” the exhibition brings together ethnographic artifacts and fine art prints from the collection of the CCP. It seeks to feature the sense of universality in the traditional and unconventional elements of artmaking that is also rooted in the living and working conditions of the Philippines.

On display are works by some of the country’s renowned artists such as Manuel Rodriguez Sr., Fernando Zobel and National Artists Jose Joya and Arturo Luz.

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
(From left) Jaime C. González, vice chairman and president of Arthaland, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Maria Margarita Moran-Floirendo, president of CCP, Junie del Mundo, CCP Trustee, Michelle Nikki M. Junia, vice chairperson and head of the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Artistic Matters at CCP, Benedict Carandang, member of the CCP Board of Trustees, Dr. Jaime C. Laya, chairman of CCP
Photo Release

“I would like to personally invite everyone to view the collection at our flagship office building where architecture meets art. As the country’s foremost green developer, this exhibition emphasizes our support for the arts and culture as an important aspect of our commitment to sustainable development as espoused by United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,” said ARTHALAND Vice Chairman and President Jaime C. González.

During the opening gala held recently, guests were serenaded by CCP trustee and operatic singer Michelle Nikki Junia who sang western and Filipino classics and by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra string ensemble.

The Honorable Lani Cayetano, Mayor of the City of Taguig, led the list of distinguished guests that also includes Luisa Luz Lansigan, daughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and featured artists Kristen Cain, Raul Isidro and Jonathan Olazo.

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
(From left) ?Rica Estrada, officer in charge of the Visual Arts & Museum Division at CCP, Lyn Yuzi- Olazo, wife of Jonathan and artist Jonathan Olazo
Photo Release

The exhibit was conceptualized, designed, and mounted by the Visual Arts and Museum Division of the CCP. While the CCP main building is undergoing rehabilitation and repairs, the off-site exhibition programming gives the opportunity to exhibit the CCP 21AM Collection in newer spaces and to different audiences.

The “Details and Abstractions: Selections from the CCP 21AM Collection” is on display at the ground floor lobby of the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower located at 5th Avenue corner 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Exhibit hours are from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m daily.

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
A father-daughter bonding moment during the opening night of the exhibit. (From left) Ma. Sabine Magsanoc and Nikko Magsanoc
Photo Release

 

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/arthaland.

ARTHALAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Emily in Paris' star to visit Manila for 25th French Film Festival
2 days ago

'Emily in Paris' star to visit Manila for 25th French Film Festival

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The French embassy in the Philippines, along with several partner institutions, have laid out the remaining activities to...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Indigenous textiles advocate: Why abaca, not polymer, in Philippine banknotes&nbsp;
Exclusive
3 days ago

Indigenous textiles advocate: Why abaca, not polymer, in Philippine banknotes 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
For one, unlike polymer, abaca is native to the Philippines and instrumental in shaping the country’s global ident...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Joey Ayala explains why his band is called Bagong Lumad
5 days ago

WATCH: Joey Ayala explains why his band is called Bagong Lumad

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Have you always wondered what tribe you belong to? Folk singer and OPM legend Joey Ayala had the same thought when he decided...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival highlights artists' rights, protection
6 days ago

12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival highlights artists' rights, protection

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
The 12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival highlighted artists' protection with the signing of the memorandum of understanding...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Dayaw Festival 2022 kicks off Indigenous Peoples Month with Joey Ayala, tribal performances
12 days ago

Dayaw Festival 2022 kicks off Indigenous Peoples Month with Joey Ayala, tribal performances

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 days ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) formally opened this year's Dayaw Festival through a cultural showcase...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'CTTO' can still put you into trouble: Intellectual Property officer warns meme makers
14 days ago

'CTTO' can still put you into trouble: Intellectual Property officer warns meme makers

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Simply putting CTTO (credits to the owner) on your meme or clip may actually hold you liable under the Intellectual Property...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with