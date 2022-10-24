Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland Century Pacific Tower (ACPT), the world’s first EDGE Zero Carbon building, is home to select pieces from Cultural Center of the Philippines’ 21AM Collection until November 13.
Entitled “Details & Abstractions,” the exhibition brings together ethnographic artifacts and fine art prints from the collection of the CCP. It seeks to feature the sense of universality in the traditional and unconventional elements of artmaking that is also rooted in the living and working conditions of the Philippines.
On display are works by some of the country’s renowned artists such as Manuel Rodriguez Sr., Fernando Zobel and National Artists Jose Joya and Arturo Luz.
“I would like to personally invite everyone to view the collection at our flagship office building where architecture meets art. As the country’s foremost green developer, this exhibition emphasizes our support for the arts and culture as an important aspect of our commitment to sustainable development as espoused by United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,” said ARTHALAND Vice Chairman and President Jaime C. González.
During the opening gala held recently, guests were serenaded by CCP trustee and operatic singer Michelle Nikki Junia who sang western and Filipino classics and by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra string ensemble.
The Honorable Lani Cayetano, Mayor of the City of Taguig, led the list of distinguished guests that also includes Luisa Luz Lansigan, daughter of National Artist Arturo Luz and featured artists Kristen Cain, Raul Isidro and Jonathan Olazo.
The exhibit was conceptualized, designed, and mounted by the Visual Arts and Museum Division of the CCP. While the CCP main building is undergoing rehabilitation and repairs, the off-site exhibition programming gives the opportunity to exhibit the CCP 21AM Collection in newer spaces and to different audiences.
The “Details and Abstractions: Selections from the CCP 21AM Collection” is on display at the ground floor lobby of the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower located at 5th Avenue corner 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Exhibit hours are from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m daily.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/arthaland.
- Latest