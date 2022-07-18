Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

From left: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 bets in national costume; Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal in her "magtataho"-inspired national costume.

MANILA, Philippines — The first eight Binibinis who walked the stage at last Saturday's National Costume show held at the New Frontier Theater included candidates with the loudest cheers.

It started with a nostalgic entry of a favorite childhood memory of running after the taho vendor and ended with a back-to-back crowd-pleasing costumes of gigantic proportions.

Related Stories Paolo Ballesteros' Tikbalang design unveiled at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Starting the show was former "Ang Probinsyano'' star Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal who paid homage to the taho vendor in her costume by Erjohn De La Serna.

Stacey's Swarovski crystals-embellished buckets shimmered brightly while she strutted the stage wearing a piña silk Pechera Barong, Ifugao weave skort and belt bag, jusi train soaked in "arnibal" (caramel) and knee-high, sago-embellished gladiator heels. She completed the look with an umbrella hat and the humble Good Morning towel.

History and bayanihan are all wrapped in one eye-catching costume worn by Iloilo candidate Karen Laurrie Mendoza. The headpiece depicts the Filipino practice of bayanihan or communal unity and cooperation. It also finds inspiration in the binukot, a practice that dates back to pre-colonial Visayas where a young woman lives in seclusion. The costume is by pageant designer Tats Blas Pinuela.

Elda Louise Aznar, representing Davao Del Sur, wears Sari designed by Neil Patrick Jimlani. The ensemble is inspired by the legend of Mt. Apo and the colorful culture of the indigenous people of Davao del Sur.

RELATED: Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022