Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Crowd pleaser and former "Wowowin" host Herlene Nicole Budol were thrown with cheers of "hipon" while she revealed her Higantes Festival-inspired national costume. Created by designer Patrick Isorena with painting by Ebok Sausa Pinpino, the costume is an act on its own.

MANILA, Philippines — The first eight Binibinis who walked the stage at last Saturday's National Costume show held at the New Frontier Theater included candidates with the loudest cheers.

Herlene, also known by her TV moniker "Sexy Hipon," wears an orange-hued body suit with fringes that references her famous moniker. Her cape is painted with symbolisms synonymous with her famous hometown, Angono, also known as the "Art Capital of the Philippines."

It has images of the higantes, a mermaid (a subject associated with renowned Angono artist and sculptor Nemiranda) and a carabao. Angono also holds the Carabao Festival every May. The Higantes statue that she pulls from her back looks like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"Kung nakita ninyo yung Higanteng 'yun, kahit maliit po 'yung bayan ko, dinala ko po dito sa buong Binibining Pilipinas stage kasi detalyeng-detalye po 'yung pagpinta nu'n. Sobrang proud ako sa Angono. I'm proud to be Angonian," said Herlene to Philstar.com after the show.

