^

Entertainment

Paolo Ballesteros' Tikbalang design unveiled at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 10:29am
Paolo Ballesteros' Tikbalang design unveiled at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show
After such parade of costumes with saintly inspirations, loud cheers were heard the moment Oriental Mindoro candidate Graciella Sheine Lehmann walked out onto the stage with her all-white, gigantic Tikbalang costume.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit; Paolo Ballesteros via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The first eight Binibinis who walked the stage at last Saturday's National Costume show held at the New Frontier Theater included candidates with the loudest cheers.

It started with a nostalgic entry of a favorite childhood memory of running after the taho vendor and ended with a back-to-back crowd-pleasing costumes of gigantic proportions.

Camarines Sur candidate Krizzia Lynn Moreno wears the faith and devotion of the Bicolanos to the Our Lady of Peñafrancia, whom they fondly call "Ina."

Designed by Khandie Segovia, the estrellas symbolize their Ina as Stella Matutina or the Morning Star. Kryzzia also carries a handcrafted rosary by Peter Rey Yap in honor of Mary, the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary.

Diana Joy Pinto illustrates Taguig City's melting pot of cultures in the elegantly understated woven ensemble by renowned fashion designer Renee Salud.

The virgin Christian martyr and saint, St. Catherine of Alexandria, served as inspiration for Jane Darren Genobisa's national costume. The 4th century martyr is the patron saint of Genobisa's hometown, Carcar City. Designed by Julien Gentica and Alexis Redecio, the green number is filled with kabkab, a grass species that grows abundantly in Cebu.

After such parade of costumes with saintly inspirations, loud cheers were heard the moment Oriental Mindoro candidate Graciella Sheine Lehmann walked out onto the stage with her all-white, gigantic Tikbalang costume.

"Eat Bulaga" host Paolo Ballesteros described his creation on his Instagram days before the National Costume show.

"This Tikbalang national costume is fashioned with intertwined branches of the Balete tree that forms the horse head and butterfly sleeves, and hugs the body down to its hooves to conceal the creature's looming presence. Sheets of translucent, ghostly-white fabric are decoratively draped as its beguiling mane and tail that dance with the wind as it lurks in the shadows. The body is adorned in lace, with white pearls and rhinestones flickering like diamonds that will captivate anyone who may glimpse at this elusive mythical creature," Paolo explained.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be on July 31.

RELATED: Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot

BINIBINI

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

PAOLO BALLESTEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: It&rsquo;s constant give-and-take

Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: It’s constant give-and-take

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
I met Patricia Javier more than 20 years ago when she was just starting her movie career as a sexy actress.
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It&rsquo;s Showtime And so it begins today!

Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It’s Showtime And so it begins today!

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Tropang LOL addresses elephant in the room about back-to-back airing with It’s Showtime And so it begins today! ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Aga Muhlach said yes to Suntok sa Buwan

Why Aga Muhlach said yes to Suntok sa Buwan

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Baguio is a place close to the heart of multi-awarded actor, Aga Muhlach.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson calls for gov't help amid 'padlock' house issue

Maggie Wilson calls for gov't help amid 'padlock' house issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Maggie Wilson called for the government and the online community's help after Friday's incident where representatives of her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Philippines' 'dying' arts revived at Binibining Pilipinas National Costume 2022

Philippines' 'dying' arts revived at Binibining Pilipinas National Costume 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 minutes ago
Western Samar's  Natasha Ellema Jung proudly wore her costume named Lara. Designed by Daniel Guarino, the costume puts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

Ex-'Ang Probinsyano' star slays Binibining Pilipinas 2022 with 'magtataho' national costume

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 54 minutes ago
Starting the show was former "Ang Probinsyano'' star Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal who paid homage to the taho...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022
Exclusive

Hipon Girl wows with Catriona Gray Higantes national costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Crowd pleaser and former "Wowowin" host Herlene Nicole Budol were thrown with cheers of "hipon" while she revealed her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie knot in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie knot in Las Vegas

1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl Nicole Budol graduates from college

Hipon Girl Nicole Budol graduates from college

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, just graduated with a degree in Tourism Management from College of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with