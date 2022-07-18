Paolo Ballesteros' Tikbalang design unveiled at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

After such parade of costumes with saintly inspirations, loud cheers were heard the moment Oriental Mindoro candidate Graciella Sheine Lehmann walked out onto the stage with her all-white, gigantic Tikbalang costume.

MANILA, Philippines — The first eight Binibinis who walked the stage at last Saturday's National Costume show held at the New Frontier Theater included candidates with the loudest cheers.



It started with a nostalgic entry of a favorite childhood memory of running after the taho vendor and ended with a back-to-back crowd-pleasing costumes of gigantic proportions.



Camarines Sur candidate Krizzia Lynn Moreno wears the faith and devotion of the Bicolanos to the Our Lady of Peñafrancia, whom they fondly call "Ina."

Designed by Khandie Segovia, the estrellas symbolize their Ina as Stella Matutina or the Morning Star. Kryzzia also carries a handcrafted rosary by Peter Rey Yap in honor of Mary, the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary.

Diana Joy Pinto illustrates Taguig City's melting pot of cultures in the elegantly understated woven ensemble by renowned fashion designer Renee Salud.

The virgin Christian martyr and saint, St. Catherine of Alexandria, served as inspiration for Jane Darren Genobisa's national costume. The 4th century martyr is the patron saint of Genobisa's hometown, Carcar City. Designed by Julien Gentica and Alexis Redecio, the green number is filled with kabkab, a grass species that grows abundantly in Cebu.

"Eat Bulaga" host Paolo Ballesteros described his creation on his Instagram days before the National Costume show.

"This Tikbalang national costume is fashioned with intertwined branches of the Balete tree that forms the horse head and butterfly sleeves, and hugs the body down to its hooves to conceal the creature's looming presence. Sheets of translucent, ghostly-white fabric are decoratively draped as its beguiling mane and tail that dance with the wind as it lurks in the shadows. The body is adorned in lace, with white pearls and rhinestones flickering like diamonds that will captivate anyone who may glimpse at this elusive mythical creature," Paolo explained.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be on July 31.

