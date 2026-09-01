6 books turning 10 this year that are worth re-reading

These are titles that are worth reading — and re-reading — as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

MANILA, Philippines – There are so many books out there. So many that you do not even encounter some of them in your lifetime. They get published, gain popularity for a fleeting moment, and then they’re gone — replaced by newer titles — and forgotten.

For a book to still be on the bookshelves of major bookstores and ready to be brought home and read by younger generations 10 years after it was first published, is quite a feat indeed. A big reason to celebrate.

Ten, after all, is a big deal and always a milestone to celebrate. So, bring out the bubbly and revisit these books on your shelves — or invest good money on them because they come highly recommended by a major bookstore such as Fully Booked.

Fully Booked names six standout books that are turning 10 this year and are worth reading — and re-reading — as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

1. "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi

At age 36, when author Paul Kalanithi was completing a decade’s worth of training in his field as a neurosurgeon, he found out he had terminal cancer. One day, he was a doctor treating the dying; the next day, he was a patient struggling to live.

"When Breath Becomes Air" is a profoundly moving book about hope and beauty in the face of insurmountable odds. After Kalanithi’s demise, Penguin Random House published his memoir posthumously in 2016. Ten years later, "When Breath Becomes Air" remains to be an illuminating book about how we can lead more meaningful and intentional lives, with Kalanithi’s voice ringing on.

2. "Convenience Store Woman" by Sayaka Murata

It’s been nearly a decade, yet it still feels like yesterday when Sayaka Murata welcomed us with an “Irasshaimase” into her sharp, offbeat social satire, "Convenience Store Woman."

Readers have come to know and love the familiar rhythms of Smile Mart, as well as the singular and quirky personality of its 36-year-old heroine, Keiko Furukura.

Since its release in 2016, the novel quickly became a bestseller, selling over 600,000 copies in Japan alone and finding readers around the world through translations in more than 30 languages. It also helped propel Murata’s career as a bestselling international author, releasing several successful books thereafter.

3. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah

Before becoming a host, comedian, and household name, Trevor Noah wasn’t even supposed to exist. Since he was born to a white Swiss father and a Black Xhosa mother under apartheid South Africa, his very existence was illegal.

This memoir — by turns hilarious, dramatic, and deeply affecting — is about growing up, struggling to find himself in a world where his very existence was considered a crime, and is also a love letter to his fearless mother, who was so determined to fight for her son’s future.

An inspiring work of non-fiction, the book's heartbreaking and honest prose shines with his keen sense of humor and his mother’s unconditional love.

4. "The Hating Game" by Sally Thorne

"The Hating Game" is equal parts sexy and hilarious. It follows two assistants from two publishing companies that had recently merged. As soon as the co-CEOs announce the creation of a third executive position, the war between Lucy and Joshua is on.

From the get-go, Sally Thorne’s writing builds chemistry that zings off the pages, making this one of the most memorable books in the last ten years.

Grab this spicy workplace romantic comedy as it celebrates a decade in publication, then follow it up with a movie night and play its movie counterpart, released in 2021, starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell.

5. "Beartown" (Book 1) by Fredrik Backman

Swedish author Fredrik Backman is a global sensation, with plenty of books under his belt. Readers form healthy discussions about which book is Backman’s best, and "Beartown" (2016) frequently comes up.

"Beartown" is a deeply moving and engrossing novel about a small, isolated, and dying forest town, pinning its hopes on its junior ice hockey team. But just a few days before the team competes in the national semi-finals, an act of violence tears the town apart.

Backman offers a narrative that transcends sports drama, examining complex human themes like loyalty, community, and responsibility. "Beartown" is followed by sequels, namely, "Us Against You" (Book 2) and "The Winners" (Book 3).

6. "Caraval" by Stephanie Garber

"Caraval" by Stephanie Garber is a bewitching and breathtaking young adult fantasy novel. The story follows two sisters, Scarlett and Tella Dragna, who escape their abusive father in pursuit of a long-awaited invitation to Caraval.

"Caraval" is a constant fascination, as it is a legendary, high-stakes magical performance that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

But what begins as spectatorship quickly turns into something far more dangerous. Tella is abducted by Caraval’s mysterious mastermind, forcing Scarlett into the heart of the game. As the boundaries between performance and reality dissolve, she must navigate shifting illusions, a mysterious enchanted island, and an unpredictable romance — all while racing against time to save her sister. Can she save her sister?

These books, all turning 10 this 2026, are certainly worth reading.

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