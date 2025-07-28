LOOK: Stage set for SONA 2025 sans red carpet

No red carpet has been laid out for attendees of the 2025 State of the Nation Address on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The final preparations are being made for this year's SONA, which will be less glamorous than the previous years.

The fourth SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will have no red carpet, a decision made by the House of the Representatives just a few days ago.

"There will be no staged ceremonies, fashion coverage, or photo setups in the red carpet area," read the memo by House Secretary Reginald Velasco.

Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District), who was re-elected as House Speaker, requested last Thursday (July 24) to scrap the red carpet fashion show given the Philippines' distressing conditions, with storms keeping towns flooded and thousands in evacuation centers.

According to Romualdez, having a red carpet would be "out of touch" while the country grapples with rehabilitation efforts following continuous tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

House spokesperson Princess Abante, however, clarified red carpets will be seen at the Session Hall's main and rear entrances, and "brief doorstep interviews" can still be conducted by accredited media within designated areas and press booths.

On Monday morning, no red carpet could be seen along the North and South Wing lobbies, though media personnel still flanked the cordons, which offered more space in the middle for politicians and guests to pass through.

While there is no physical red carpet to walk on, some SONA attendees are still expected to don striking Filipiniana or formal.

It will up to them if they will approach media representatives for interviews — whether about the upcoming SONA or the outfits they're wearing. — with reports from Dominique Flores

