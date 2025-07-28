'Pulong,' Omar, Harold Duterte walk out of speakership vote for Romualdez

Reps. Harold Duterte, Paolo Duterte, Omar Duterte and Isidro Ungab at the first session of 20th Congress on Monday, July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Paolo Duterte, his son and cousin did not vote for newly elected House Speaker Martin Romualdez, walking out of the plenary after the roll call of the 20th Congress members.

During the first session on Monday, July 28, the following lawmakers decided to forego their vote for the next House speaker:

Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte (Davao, 1st District), son of former President Rodrigo Duterte

Rep. Omar Duterte (Davao, 2nd District), Paolo's son

Rep. Harold Duterte (PPP Party-list), Rodrigo's nephew and Paolo's cousin

"I walked out after the roll call with my fellow Davao legislators because I represent the people of Davao City, not the political puppeteers nor the self-serving actors parading as public servants in Congress," Paolo said in a statement.

Relinquishing their vote means they are not included in the total vote count. It is also not equal to abstaining. This way, the four Davao-based legislators seek to form an independent bloc as they choose not to align with either the majority or minority blocs.

"A House member who chooses not to join the majority or minority can be considered an independent member of the House," Paolo said. "I will not lend my name nor my vote to any side that treats leadership as a prize, not a responsibility."

In a joint statement, Omar and Harold believe their decision not to vote demonstrates their "dedication to serving their constituents without partisan constraints." Both are neophyte lawmakers who won in the 2025 midterm elections, broadening the Duterte political dynasty.

Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao, 3rd District), a pro-Duterte lawmaker, abstained and shared his intention to join the independent bloc instead. He was the lawmaker who started the rumors on the alleged blank line items in the 2025 national budget bill, which turned out to be "typographical errors" in the bicam conference report.

The Duterte-aligned lawmakers have since shown their opposition against the leadership, especially as patriarch Rodrigo and Vice President Sara Duterte have been subject to legislative investigations by the lower chamber.

Sara, whose impeachment was recently declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, was probed for her alleged misuse of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

The House impeached her in February, gathering the endorsement of more than the required one-third, with 215 members signing the fourth complaint.

The lower chamber also investigated Rodrigo's war on drugs campaign and the associated extrajudicial killings through the House Quad Committee.

Many lawmakers in the 19th Congress, who retained their seats in the 20th, earlier called for the filing of charges against the former president after he admitted to taking "full legal responsibility" for his drug war.

Romualdez was re-elected House speaker unopposed, garnering 269 votes. However, 34 lawmakers abstained. No one voted against his speakership bid.