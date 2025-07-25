^

No red carpet for Marcos’ 4th SONA, House confirms

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 3:53pm
No red carpet for Marcosâ€™ 4th SONA, House confirms
The red carpet set up at the North Wing Lobby entrance for President Bongbong Marcos' fourth SONA was removed by the House of Representatives on Friday, July 25, 2025.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — There won’t be any red carpet fanfare before the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, according to House Secretary Reginald Velasco. 

In a memorandum issued on Friday, July 25, Velasco provided an update on the red carpet and media coverage protocols for the opening of the 20th Congress and SONA ceremonies. 

“There will be no staged ceremonies, fashion coverage, or photo setups in the red carpet area,” the memo read. 

This comes after Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) requested on Thursday, July 24, to scrap the red carpet fashion show amid the country’s distressing conditions, with storms keeping towns flooded and thousands in evacuation centers. 

He said that retaining the red carpet would be “out of touch” while the country grapples with rehabilitation efforts after Tropical Cyclones Crising, Emong, Dante, and the enhanced southwest monsoon. 

Asked whether the red carpet itself would be removed, Velasco told Philstar.com that both chambers of Congress — the House and Senate — will take it out.

House media staff also confirmed that the cordon, or the crowd control barriers, would be the only ones in place as government officials enter the Batasan Complex before the SONA. 

Meanwhile, House spokesperson Princess Abante clarified that the only red carpets seen will be at the Session Hall’s main entrance and rear entrance. 

Aside from banning the red carpet for this year’s SONA, Velasco also urged government officials to avoid wearing flashy or ostentatious attire.

“Formal attire remains required. Members are encouraged to wear traditional Barong or Filipiniana, in keeping with the solemn tone of the occasion,” the memo read. 

Media interviews, on the other hand, will still be allowed within designated areas in the North and South Wing lobbies and press booths. But Abante said only “brief doorstep interviews” will be permitted by accredited media. 

Velasco said that the adjustments made demonstrate Congress’ “solidarity” with flood-stricken communities.   

Each year, the president addresses the nation at the House of Representatives, where government officials gather to listen. 

Although before the speech is delivered, members of Congress and their spouses would typically walk the red carpet, oftentimes donning lavish gowns and barongs. 

This won’t be the case for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s fourth SONA. 

