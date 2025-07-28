SONA 2025: Kabataan's Renee Co to don protest outfit vs dynasties, corruption

MANILA, Philippines — There may be no red carpet at this year's State of the Nation Address, but the representative for Kabataan Partylist will continue to take a stance via their outfit at Congress' joint session.

Kabataan Rep. and attorney Renee Co will wear the dress she wore to her graduation from the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law in 2023, now featuring designs by artists Gaia Mauricio and Albert Raqueño.

Mauricio is a member of youth cultural organization Panday Sining, while Raqueño recently graduated from UP Fine Arts.

Co's skirt features an image of a young Filipina rising from floods, a strong statement about breaking the seat of power being fought over by local elites and propped up by foreign powers.

Kabataan said in a statement that the painting is a message of the youth's anger regarding the country's "state of calamity," challenging the youth to "go beyond resiliency and to strike at the political roots of worsening crisis."

"The youth must rise above the aftermath of disaster, despite still being submerged in floodwaters of social crisis that has swept away basic rights, such as education, food security, and other basic needs, and even fundamental principles like justice and accountability," the partylist added.

Co challenged her fellow politicians to pay more attention to the Filipino youth and asked the country's youth to put an end to the same individuals fighting over seats of power.

"Marami nang henerasyon ng Pilipino ang natapakan ang mga karapatan at pangarap dahil sa sakim na Trip to Jerusalem na nilalaro ng naghaharing-uri," Co said.

She said that these led to corrupt practices by political dynasties, which continue to be ignored, and in the process, benefit external powers and foreign nations.

"Tanggapin natin ang hamon ng panahon: mag-kaisa ang kabataan at mamamayan, tuldukan natin ang bulok na sistema, mag-sulong tayo ng bagong politika ng pag-asa at pakikibakang itataguyod ng kolektibong pagkilos at bayanihan ng bawat isa," Co ended.

Co will be accompanied to SONA 2025 by engineer Even Calajate, a water activist and former chairman of Bulacan's San Jose del Monte Water District.

