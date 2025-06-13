Manila college earns institutional certification from ASEAN University Network

Centro Escolar University earned an institutional certification from the ASEAN University Network after successfully completing the latter's Quality Assessment at the Institutional Level.

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar University (CEU) earned an institutional certification from the ASEAN University Network (AUN) after successfully completing the latter's Quality Assessment at the Institutional Level (AUN-QA).

The network was established to realize the Southeast Asian association's mission of harmonizing educational standards and seeking continuous improvement of academic quality of universities in the region.

It conducts quality assessments in the program and institutional levels among educational entities which are part of its network.

AUN previously conducted assessment for CEU's various programs as early as 2015.

These programs were Pharmacy, Hotel and Restaurant Management, Business Administration, Dentistry, Tourism Management, Nursing, Optometry, Psychology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Biology, Dental Medicine, Medical Technology, Social Work, Music Education, Communication and Media, and Cosmetic Science.

Related: Pia Wurtzbach, Hidilyn Diaz among fast food chain's world-class ambassadors

"Our membership in the AUN is a testament of our commitment to our stakeholders — to be accountable for giving them the education they deserve," said Dr. Teresa Perez, CEU senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in a statement.

"We have been working to acquire certification for our programs to show unbiased proof that our programs are at par with international standards," Perez continued. "This year, we took the commitment to another level and worked on getting our first AUN-QA institutional certification."

Some of the notable strengths of CEU cited in the assessment included having a good Learning Management System, programs accreditation and assessment by various bodies, maintaining Autonomous Status from the Commission on Higher Education, employability of graduates, and high academic achievement evidenced by licensure examination results.

The assessment also cited areas for improvement which can aid the university in furthering its commitment to providing quality education.

"Apart from validating that our efforts are going in the right direction, third-party assessments like AUN-QA help us refine our strategies," Perez ended. "While we know where we are good at, we are also made aware of areas we need to work on."

RELATED: Legal guidebook for Filipino LGBTQIA+ community launched