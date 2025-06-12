Pia Wurtzbach, Hidilyn Diaz among fast food chain's world-class ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Filipina astrophysicist "who proved Einstein right" Dr. Reina Reyes are among the global Filipinos cited for their remarkable feats in their fields.

Pia and Dr. Reyes were among the personalities who were honored at the "Bida Best, Bida Pinoy," a campaign by global Filipino fast food chain Jollibee.

Hosted by Gretchen Ho at Whitespace Manila, the launch was a special event honoring Filipinos who have achieved global success in their respective fields.

“Bida Best, Bida Pinoy” champions the spirit of the Filipino and highlights the stories of trailblazers who prove that we have what it takes to succeed on the global stage.

The event’s main highlight was the reveal of the Bida Best ambassadors – done so through an anthemic music video – who have showcased world-class Filipino talent on the global stage:

Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, beauty queen, and humanitarian

Carlos Yulo, Double Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast

Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist and a symbol of unbreakable will

EJ Obiena, World-class pole vaulter, soaring beyond limits

Dr. Reina Reyes, globally acclaimed astrophysicist and “the Filipina who proved Einstein right”

Quiccs Maiquez, International toy design icon putting Pinoy street culture on the map

SIBOL, World MLBB champion, the national Esports team competing—and winning—on the international scene

UPeepz, World Hip Hop champion, electrifying global stages with Filipino creativity

Through their various achievements, they have inspired millions and brought joy to Filipinos around the world.

“This is our tribute to the many Filipinos who, just like Jollibee, have risen from humble beginnings to global success. We want to shine a spotlight on their achievements, because when we celebrate their stories, we celebrate the very best of what it means to be Filipino—resilient, passionate, joyful, and world-class,” said Dorothy Dee-Ching, Jollibee Vice President and Head of Marketing.

During her speech, Pia talked about how Bida Best means being resilient and believing in oneself, despite the many challenges.

“I raised the flag for every dreamer who dared to believe even if all the odds were against them,” Pia said. “This campaign not only celebrates triumphs and successes, but at the center of it, the puso of every Pinoy who wants to pursue their dreams. This is what it means when we say 'Bida ang puso sa tagumpay.'”

Quiccs shared how staying true to his roots and childhood influences helped him create his own unique art style, which helped bring TEQ63 to life.

“Excellence comes in many forms, [whether you’re] athletes, artists, creators, innovators. We all carry the flag in our own way,” said Quiccs, who reflected on his journey as an artist, creating TEQ63, and even accomplishing his dream collaboration with Filipino fast food chain. “To all young creatives out there, don’t be afraid to dream big, use your voice and style. Authenticity is your superpower, and your culture is the edge.”

One of the highlights of the program was the Bida Best booth reveal, which is a special exhibit that contains special items from each ambassador, including Pia’s iconic Miss Universe gown and Hidilyn Diaz’s Tokyo 2020 Gold Medal.

Hidilyn shared how winning the Olympic Gold was not just a win for her after many setbacks, but also a win for the entire country, creating a historic first.

“Hindi lang ito tungkol sa pagka-panalo ko ng medalya, ito ay para sa lahat ng mga Pilpino. Kaya natin maging world-class sa kahit anong sports. Ang bida sa lahat, ay ang pagtulong sa kapwa, pagiging inspirasyon sa kabataan, at pagmamahal sa bayan,” she said. “Whatever your passion is, don’t let anyone tell you ‘hindi mo kaya.’”

Dr. Reyes also believed in encouraging young Filipinos to follow their passions just like she did.

“I want to share the gift of permission [that my parents gave me] to every Filipino kid so that they'll feel free and celebrated to be smart, to be curious, to dream big – as big as the universe,” she said.

Representatives from SIBOL and UPeepz echoed this sentiment. They emphasized the dedication that their members put into their craft to showcase their talents on the global stage, and ultimately inspiring Filipinos of every age that they can achieve greatness too.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach reveals self-management, open to more collaborations