Legal guidebook for Filipino LGBTQIA+ community launched

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils and Alvin Toni Gee Fernandez of Mujer LGBT+ Organization unveil the cover of the 'Justice with Pride: LGBTQIA+ Community Legal Guidebook in the Philippines' at the Ambassador’s residence in Makati City on June 11.

MANILA, Philippines — A new legal guidebook aimed at supporting and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in the Philippines was officially launched, just in time for Pride Month.

The guidebook was launched during a Pride reception at the residence of British Ambassador to Philippines Laure Beaufils in Makati City last June 11.

Titled "Justice with Pride: LGBTQIA+ Community Legal Guidebook in the Philippines," the publication offers clear, accessible information on LGBTQIA+ rights and legal protections in the country.

It was developed by Mujer LGBT+ Organization in collaboration with TrustLaw, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan, with support from the British Embassy Manila.

"The British Embassy has been proud to support the publication and official launch of the LGBTQIA+ legal guidebook to address some of these challenges," said Ambassador Beaufils, marking her final Pride reception in the Philippines.

"This guidebook aims to empower individuals and organizations by providing clear, accessible information on the rights and evolving LGBTQIA+ legal landscape in the Philippines. It is developed with the needs of the LGBTQIA+ people at its heart."

Alvin Toni Gee Fernandez, Executive Director of Mujer, emphasized the guidebook's critical role in advancing access to justice for LGBTQIA+ Filipinos.

"Access to justice and legal protection are very important for the LGBTQIA+ community because we continue to face widespread discrimination… without any meaningful recourse," Fernandez said during a panel discussion.

"In many communities, like for example in Mindanao and BARMM, LGBTQ+ persons are still not protected by specific anti-discrimination policies."

Present at the guidebook's launch were social media personalities, advocates, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Guests were given a preview of the guidebook's contents, which include sections on the legal landscape, interactions with law enforcement, arrest and detention rights, healthcare protections, and available support services.

The "Justice with Pride" guidebook is now available online for public access via the TrustLaw website.

