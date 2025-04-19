^

Lifestyle

Quezon City hotel sets 1st Easter activities

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 2:55pm
Quezon City hotel sets 1st Easter activities
At the Solaire Resort North lobby, a massive glass sculpture by Nikolas Weinstein welcomes guests.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort North in Quezon City is gearing up for its first-ever Easter celebration with various family-centered activities.

Primary among them is an Easter Egg Hunt at the hotel's Kids Club, with each egg containing prizes for all.

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 20, Easter Sunday, hunting for eggs also entails opportunities to win vouchers to spend time at some of the hotel's outlets.

On the same day,  Easter meals can be found in Fresh International Buffet, Lucky Noodles, Manyaman, Finestra, and Yakumi.

There will be discounted rates and a breakfast buffet at Fresh for any overnight stays booked on April 14 to 20.

RELATED: Half of Holy Week 2025 Filipino travelers flying solo — study

EASTER

EASTER EGG

EASTER EGG HUNT

SOLAIRE
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with