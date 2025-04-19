Quezon City hotel sets 1st Easter activities

At the Solaire Resort North lobby, a massive glass sculpture by Nikolas Weinstein welcomes guests.

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort North in Quezon City is gearing up for its first-ever Easter celebration with various family-centered activities.

Primary among them is an Easter Egg Hunt at the hotel's Kids Club, with each egg containing prizes for all.

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 20, Easter Sunday, hunting for eggs also entails opportunities to win vouchers to spend time at some of the hotel's outlets.

On the same day, Easter meals can be found in Fresh International Buffet, Lucky Noodles, Manyaman, Finestra, and Yakumi.

There will be discounted rates and a breakfast buffet at Fresh for any overnight stays booked on April 14 to 20.

