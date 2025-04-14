Araneta City announces malls' Holy Week 2025 schedules

The new Gateway Mall 2 is an eight-level mall with a hundred escalators and 10 elevators. It is part of the 35-hectare "City of Firsts" master plan.

MANILA, Philippines — The malls in Araneta City, including Gateway Mall 1, Gateway Mall 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, will remain open on most days during Holy Week.

During Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday, all malls inside the Araneta City in Quezon City will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, however, all malls are closed including Sagrada Familia Church.

The malls will be open again on Black Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Eastern Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Catholic faithful are invited to attend the Eucharistic celebrations at the Sagrada Familia Church and Araneta City chapels on Palm Sunday.

The Stations of the Cross will be on display for viewing at the Sensory Garden (outside Sagrada Familia Church) from April 11 to 20, except on April 17 and 18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Farmers Market remains operational on Holy Week. Normal operating hours will be in effect to provide fresh produce to patrons even during holidays.

Expect some of the shops and tenants to be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

