^

Lifestyle

Jose Manalo, EB Babe Gene Maranan getting ready for beach wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 5:03pm
Jose Manalo, EB Babe Gene Maranan getting ready for beach wedding
Mergene Maranan and Jose Manalo
Gene Maranan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Jose Manalo is set to marry his girlfriend former, EB Babe dance Mergene "Gene" Maranan, this month. 

In a report by Jun Nardo in Pilipino Star Ngayon, Jose and Mergene are set to tie the knot in a beach wedding. 

“Good provider si Jose. Deserve siyang magkaroon uli ng asawa,” Jose's manager, Joel Roslin, told Jun. 

Jose proposed to Gene last weekend. 

Both Jose and Gene posted last December 2 the videos of the host’s proposal to the dancer held in a resort. 

It started with Jose singing to Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw.” He walks toward the pool and waited for Gene to follow him. 

Gene was smiling and was heard saying in disbelief, “Totoo ba ito?” 

Jose gave her a bouquet of flowers and they kissed as Gene said yes to his proposal of marriage. 

“The easiest YES I’ve ever said,” Gene wrote on her Instagram post.

“It’s you. It’s always been you," she added in another post. 

Jose was previously married to Anna Lyn Santos, who passed away in January 2022. They had four children, including actors Benj Manalo and Nicco Manalo.

RELATEDJose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

JOSE MANALO
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with