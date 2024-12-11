Jose Manalo, EB Babe Gene Maranan getting ready for beach wedding

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Jose Manalo is set to marry his girlfriend former, EB Babe dance Mergene "Gene" Maranan, this month.

In a report by Jun Nardo in Pilipino Star Ngayon, Jose and Mergene are set to tie the knot in a beach wedding.

“Good provider si Jose. Deserve siyang magkaroon uli ng asawa,” Jose's manager, Joel Roslin, told Jun.

Jose proposed to Gene last weekend.

Both Jose and Gene posted last December 2 the videos of the host’s proposal to the dancer held in a resort.

It started with Jose singing to Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw.” He walks toward the pool and waited for Gene to follow him.

Gene was smiling and was heard saying in disbelief, “Totoo ba ito?”

Jose gave her a bouquet of flowers and they kissed as Gene said yes to his proposal of marriage.

“The easiest YES I’ve ever said,” Gene wrote on her Instagram post.

“It’s you. It’s always been you," she added in another post.

Jose was previously married to Anna Lyn Santos, who passed away in January 2022. They had four children, including actors Benj Manalo and Nicco Manalo.

