Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer

'Eat Bulaga' host Jose Manalo proposes to former EB Babe dancer Gene Maranan in a resort on December 2, 2024 as seen in the Instagram post of Maranan.

MANILA, Philippines — “Eat Bulaga” host Jose Manalo got down on one knee to ask for the hand of former EB Babe dancer Mergene "Gene" Maranan.

Both Jose and Gene posted the videos of the host’s proposal to the dancer held in a resort last December 2.

It started with Jose singing to Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw.” He walks toward the pool and waited for Gene to follow him.

Gene was smiling and was heard saying in disbelief, “Totoo ba ito?”

Jose gave her a bouquet of flowers and they kissed as Gene said yes to his proposal of marriage.

“The easiest YES I’ve ever said,” Gene wrote on her Instagram post.

“It’s you. It’s always been you," she added in another post.

Jose was previously married to Anna Lyn Santos, who passed away in January 2022. They had four children, including actors Benj Manalo and Nicco Manalo.

RELATED: Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin