Of fashion and international ties

Diplomats for a Cause event chairperson Indri Akyol of the Republic of Türkiye, Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) president and CEO and Megaworld executive director Kevin Tan, event co-chairperson Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, SM Retail-Kultura’s Fatima Uy

The Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila presented Diplomats for a Cause, a glittering charity gala held at the Grand Ballroom of Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. The meaningful event, attended by ambassadors, heads of international institutions, and other ranking diplomats and their spouses, featured a fashion show and a silent art auction.

At the helm of this notable affair were event chairperson Indri Akyol of the Republic of Türkiye and co-chairperson Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma.

Meanwhile, SM Retail’s Kultura, SM Fashion, and Fashion Forum lent their collections for the fashion show, with each piece celebrating Philippine artistry and global flair.

The Netherlands Ambassador Maria Alfonsa Magdalena Geraedts, Maria Elena Urriste of Argentina, Singaporean Ambassador Constance See, Hungarian Ambassador Dr. Titanilla Tóth

This year’s gala, aligned with SHOM’s commitment to give back to the community, is aimed at raising funds for vulnerable sectors across the country including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Romanian Ambassador Räduta-Dana Matache with Marina Puhan Pfaffernoschke of Germany, Gila Fluss of Israel, Ranny Moerni Cahyani of Indonesia

A sparkling night with Nene

A delightful celebration unfolded at the elegant Sage Grill restaurant in Makati Shangri-La, Manila, Makati City, as the ever-gracious Nene Leonor marked her 92nd birthday in grand style.

(Seated) Celebrant Nene Leonor with (standing) Gina Ocampo Leonor, Rean Villasor, and Dina Leonor Villasor

The intimate affair, impeccably organized by the lively Agile Zamora, brought together the celebrator’s closest friends from the business and social circles, who toasted to her remarkable life and vibrant spirit.

Angola Consul Helen Ong, DMark Beauty Corp. CEO Nikki Tang, Connie Haw, Agile Zamora, and Beging Soriano

Truly an evening filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories!

* * *

You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.