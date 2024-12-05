BYD Cars inaugurates Balintawak Showroom

Leading the ribbon cutting is QC Mayor Joy Belmonte with former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. In photo are Jane Yao, RMC corporate secretary; Myrna Tang Yao, RMC president; Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, AC Mobility CEO; former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; QC Mayor Joy Belmonte; Aiffy Liu, BYD PH country head; Liza Yao-Bate, Richprime Motors Corporation president; Bob Palanca, BYD Cars managing director.

BYD Cars Philippines, together with ACMobility, inaugurates the latest BYD showroom in Metro Manila. Strategically located along EDSA Balintawak in Quezon City, this state-of-the-art facility is the brand’s first dealership along the bustling gateway to the North and the first showroom to feature DC charging.

The inauguration of BYD Balintawak is part of BYD’s plans to establish 33 dealerships in the Philippines by early 2025. It will showcase the finest BYD electric and DM-i models, representing superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service.

“With this dealership, we are taking a significant step toward making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers in northern Metro Manila,” states Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility. “Our expanding EV infrastructure and comprehensive lineup of electric mobility options facilitate a smoother transition to electrified mobility, making it easier for everyone to embrace a greener future.”

At BYD Balintawak, potential car buyers, ready to shift to electrified mobility, can learn and experience the many benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles. With the help of its knowledgeable staff, customers can discover the different products and mobility solutions available to them that suit their needs and lifestyles.The new dealership is not just a place to buy cars but also a vibrant hub for innovation and growth in the community.

“As BYD celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are very excited with the addition of BYD Balintawak into our growing dealer network here in the Philippines,” shares Aiffy Liu, country head of BYD Philippines. “Strong partnerships with ACMobility and our local dealers ensure our brand’s presence in the country while catering to more Filipinos’ desire for safe, practical, and innovative mobility.”

BYD Balintawak

A commitment to electrified mobility

BYD Balintawak features a spacious showroom, accommodating six electric vehicles for display. For efficient vehicle servicing, the facility also boasts a highly competent aftersales team that has been servicing electric vehicles since 2019. The 1,250-sqm service area is equipped to handle regular maintenance and general repairs with the latest equipment certified by BYD Cars Philippines, ensuring quality and safe maintenance of every BYD vehicle in its bay.

At the new facility, customers can avail themselves of preventive maintenance, general and warranty repairs, and body and paint repairs. Along with the facility’s DC charging station, BYD customers will be offered the convenience of quickly charging their electric vehicles while relaxing in the comfort of the dealership’s customer lounge. This comprehensive support ensures that every aspect of the customer’s experience is considered, from car selection to maintenance.

In addition to its impressive infrastructure, BYD Balintawak proudly hosts the full lineup of BYD Cars Philippines, including the newly launched BYD Seal Electric Performance Sedan, the BYD Seagull Electric Hatchback, and the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i. The diverse selection of electric vehicles that BYD offers ensures a suitable option for every type of driver, whether they seek performance, efficiency, or versatility. With innovative designs and cutting-edge technology, BYD Balintawak is committed to meeting the evolving needs of customers, making the transition to electrified mobility not only accessible but also enjoyable for everyone.

“I am proud to open our doors to a future of clean and innovative transportation, setting new standards in performance and sustainability,” said Liza Yao, president of BYD Balintawak. She adds that this forward-thinking approach is vital as we embrace the transition to electric vehicles and work towards a more sustainable future.

The BYD Balintawak showroom is at 1294 EDSA, QuezonCity. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information, visit BYD Cars Philippines’ website at www.bydcarsphilippines.com and its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.