Chavit Singson advises Carlos Yulo: Make first move to reconcile with mother, family

The Philippines' Carlos Yulo, Paris 2024 Olympic Games double gold medalist in gymnastics, waves from a float during a celebratory homecoming parade along a street in Manila on August 14, 2024.

TARLAC, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson expressed hopes that two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos "Caloy" Yulo will make the first move to reconcile with his family.

Singson previously offered a P5-million reward to the Yulo family "to be accepted by the Yulo family and Carlos' partner Chloe San Jose as a united front."

"The reward is a recognition for Yulo's exemplary performance in the Paris Olympics and more so to the unity of the Yulo family and Yulo's partner" Singson said then.

In an interview with the media during the opening of BB.Q Chicken's latest branch in Alabang, Singson said he is hoping that the gymnast will accept the reward money in exchange for reconciliation with his mother Angelica.

The former politician, however, said that he cannot contact Carlos as of the moment.

Related: Chavit Singson offers P5-million reward to Carlos Yulo, family

"Wala. Walang maka-contact sa kanya, eh. Pero kinu-contact ko na siya lang kaya nakikiusap ako kay Caloy na ipakita niya na ngayon champion siya," he said.

"Naka-gold siya, ipakita niya na siya ang ano, role model, of the family. Eh, 'di maganda 'yung pinapakita niya kung hindi siya makipag-reconcile sa pamilya."

Singson reiterated he would give Carlos the P5 million if he can bring his family together as he has to be a role model.

"Dapat siyang role model at number one, pamilya. Kung anuman ang nangyari sa kanila, kalimutan na niya. Nasa sampung bilin 'yun ng Diyos, respect thy father and thy mother," Singson said.

Speaking directly to Carlos, Singson said, "Nakikiusap ako, kausapin mo pamilya mo, 'wag mo na sila pahirapan dahil 'yang gold na nakuha mo, hindi lang para sa 'yo kundi para sa lahat, specially your family."

"Wala kang pinanggalingan kung hindi sa mga family mo. Kung ano ang mga nangyari, patawarin mo na sila. Bilin din ng Diyos ’yan, forgive your…magbati lang sila, okay na, bigay ko sa kanya P5 million," Singson concluded.

RELATED: 'Kitakits soon': Carlos Yulo salutes father Mark Andrew during homecoming parade