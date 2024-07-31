Marian Rivera is back as endorser of Kultura on its 20th anniversary

The face of Kultura: Marian Rivera says, “I'm happy to be back with Kultura because I can help promote Filipino-made products again, which is very important to me.”

MANILA, Philippines — Kultura marked its 20th anniversary with the return of its original brand ambassador, Marian Rivera.

The 39-year-old actress and entrepreneur expressed her excitement to be tapped anew by the retail brand to help champion and celebrate Filipino culture and craftsmanship. She, however, noted that regardless of her official endorsement status, she has always been a supporter and believer in Kultura.

“When we did the photoshoot, I was so excited. Even after my time as Kultura’s endorser ended, we stayed in touch… I told them that I would always support Kultura, whether I am an endorser or not… I’m happy to be back with Kultura because I can help promote Filipino-made products again, which is very important to me,” said Marian during the 20th-anniversary event at SM Mall of Asia.

Patricia Yap, Tessie Sy-Coson, Marian Rivera and Ivy Yap

During the celebration graced by SM officials and special guests such as Teresita Sy-Coson and presidential sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, Marian was a picture of elegance in an all-white ensemble, showcasing some of Kultura’s finest products. Her outfit featured a beautifully embroidered terno bolero with intricate butterfly designs and was complemented by exquisite South Sea pearls.

“Happy na happy ako,” she reiterated. “I will support Kultura all the way, especially now.”

As the face of Kultura, the Kapuso primetime queen toured the newly refurbished Mall of Asia flagship store and interacted with the artisans behind some of its top-selling products such as the South Sea pearls, hand-embroidered barongs, quilts, recycled totes, and native bags.

Marian, who collaborated in the past with Kultura on a pearl jewelry collection, shared some educational insights with the guests about pearls. “Look at this: for those who question why some pearl shops put something (liquid or water) on the pearls, is it just for design or does it have an effect on the pearls?” she said. “Now you know, they add water to give the pearls moisture.”

Kapuso primetime queen Rivera toured the newly refurbished Mall of Asia flagship store and interacted with the artisans behind some of itstop-selling products such as the South Sea pearls, hand-embroidered barongs, quilts, recycled totes, and native bags.

Meanwhile, Marian’s involvement is expected to help boost interest in proudly Filipino-made items. Throughout the year, the company said she that will unveil brand-new collections of South Sea, freshwater, and baroque pearls, highlighting their charm and versatility as jewelry pieces. The brand’s upcoming jewelry lines, including bangles, earrings, and necklaces, will experiment in terms of shapes, textures, colors and sizes.

Marian will also continue to promote Filipiniana fashion and how it can be incorporated into everyday wear. New athleisure and T-shirt designs inspired by the actress will be made available.

Kultura began as a small space in Shoemart and has since grown to over 48 stores nationwide this 2024. Kultura president Ivy Yap stressed how grateful they are for the patronage over the years, recognizing the contributions of patrons, vendors, partner organizations, and employees who have been instrumental in the brand’s two-decade journey.

Reflecting on Kultura’s development and innovation in the past years, she said they expanded product lines by “embracing contemporary designs while staying true to our roots,” as well as established standalone stores, making sure that “each one (is) a beacon of Filipino pride.”

“This was a time of experimentation, finding our voice and establishing our place in the world,” Yap recalled.

On its 20th year, she proudly stated that the brand has “reached maturity.” “We have proven ourselves as a trusted and respected brand, known for our commitment to quality and authenticity,” she said, stressing that Kultura has evolved beyond being just a brand.

“It has become a symbol of national identity, a celebration of our rich tapestry of traditions, and a part of the modern Filipino lifestyle.”

Kultura, she further said, is committed to its mission of preserving and promoting Philippine culture, at the same time looking forward to continued growth in the years to come.

* * *

For details, you can check out @kulturafilipino on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, or visit www.kulturafilipino.com.