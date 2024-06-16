Celebrating life, ministry of a 'spiritual father'

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Executive Minister and Bishop Jonathan S. Ferriol from the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC 4th Watch) describes his father, the late Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol, as a "barrio boy who became a titan in the faith.”

Bishop Ferriol shares his fondness for his father, who founded the PMCC 4th Watch in 1972.

“My father was a lover of Christ above all. He lived his life according to the purpose and will of the Lord. He loved God and the people around him, but what set him apart from others was that he knew that the favor of the Lord was upon his life, and he was always under God’s grace and mercy," Ferriol said in a statement.

The older Ferriol was born and raised in Barrio Anahao, Odiongan, Romblon. According to a press release, he was given a vision on the third day of his fasting in 1958. The following year, in 1959, he answered the call for evangelization and "entered the Bible."

This Father's Day, Ferriol's family remembers his legacy as the head of their family and as a spiritual father to many.

“Having a father like Apostle Ferriol, whom I love to call Tay, gave me that feeling of security, though I am already a grown man. He was my mentor, my biggest fan, my critic, and my best friend. Tay didn’t just raise me; he made me,” Bishop Ferriol shared.

Apostle Ferriol passed on last May 19. He was 88.

Their believers and their Church paid homage to him in Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol Sports Complex.

Through periods of communal mourning and celebration, the 4th Watch brethren honored Apostle Ferriol’s teachings of faith, compassion and service.

Special events such as prayer vigils, community service initiatives and memorial lectures are being held to preserve his legacy.

"As we reflect on Apostle Arsenio Ferriol’s life, we are reminded of the profound impact of a father’s love and guidance. His memory lives on in the hearts of those he mentored, guiding them through life’s challenges with unwavering faith and compassion.

“In the spirit of Apostle Ferriol, let us continue to build on his teachings, nurturing our communities with the same fervor and kindness he exemplified. May his legacy inspire future generations to pursue lives of service, guided by the principles of faith and compassion that Apostle Ferriol so passionately upheld,” the bishop added.

