Metro Manila Pride issues 'Resbak Na' manifesto, not hosting march this year

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community participate in a colorful parade in celebration of Pride Month in Biñan, Laguna on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Non-profit organization Metro Manila Pride confirmed it would not stage a Pride march or festival this year, participating instead in other Pride events.

Metro Manila Pride made its announcement on its social media channels while issuing a manifesto, though the organization did not give a reason why it wasn't hosting a Pride march as it had done many times before.

The organization released two versions of the "Resbak Na!" manifesto, one in Filipino and one in English, two calls for action.

The first call was for inclusive and equal spaces for every individual, not just those in the queer community but also minorities and people being silenced and neglected.

"Equal opportunities to work and live with dignity," Metro Manila Pride said. "Inclusive progress that aligns with everyone's reality and capability."

The second call was strong condemnation against oppression and violence against minorities and those in the queer community.

Among the communities Metro Manila Pride mentioned were the oppression of the Lumad group and people in Palestine, Congo, Syria, and Rohingya facing eradication and genocide.

"Together, we advocate for everyone's right to live with dignity and freedom, without being oppressed by any form of discrimination" the organization said, reiterating it will stand with partner groups in solidarity with communities in need of allies.

Metro Manila Pride is different from Pride PH which is still hosting a Pride festival at Quezon Memorial Circle on June 22.

Pride PH Festival is billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after seeing 110,000 attendees show up last year.

The first wave of Pride PH Festival 2024 hosts and performers was headlined by Vice Ganda, BINI, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Sassa Gurl, Nicole Cordoves, Adrian Lindayag, Nica Del Rosario and Alex Diaz.

Announced in the second wave were Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, Janella Salvador, Denise Julia, Esnyr Ranollo, Cup of Joe vocalist Gian Bernardino, Sandiwa, Krissy Achino and Lance Reblando.

A wide array of local drag queens will also perform: Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, Marina Summers, Vinas DeLuxe, Brigiding, Pura Luka Vega, Bernie, M1ss Jade So, OV Cunt, Hana Beshie, Astrid Mercury, Tiny Deluxe, Matilduh, Naia, Deja, Russia Fox, Barbie Q, Feyvah Fatale, Lady Gagita, Mrs Tan, Maria Christina, Mac N' Sheesh, Maxie, O-A, Jean Vilogue, Elvira and Marlyn/Heartburns.

It remains to be seen if Pride PH will announce yet another or a final wave of hosts and performers, but from the two waves alone, this year's grandest Pride celebration already appears stacked.

