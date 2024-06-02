RUNRIO Pride Run slated June 22

Pantay Inc.Chairperson Thysz Estrada, LoveYourself PH executive director Ronivin Garcia Pagtakhan, RUNRIO Founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz, SM Supermalls SVP for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin, BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela Camins Wieneke, and Metro Manila Pride Organization Community Engagement and Management Co-Lead Ashley Jaye Milag.

MANILA, Philippines -- In time for pride month, the RUNRIO Pride Run 2024 will kick off on June 22 at the SM By the Bay.

In a statement, RUNRIO founder Rio dela Cruz said that the event will be a “festival for all as queer people get to proudly show their colors while embracing the active lifestyle.”

“But more than that, it’s a part of the community’s fight for equality, tolerance, and acceptance as it continues its aspirations for a tolerant and accepting country,” the statement read.

There will be three categories for the runners -- 3 kilometer, 5 kilometer and 10 kilometer. The gun start is at 5:30 a.m.

"We're proud allies and are happy to provide this platform in promoting inclusivity, raising awareness about LGBTQIA+, and fostering a sense of community and solidarity as we all come together for one goal and one love," dela Cruz said.

SM Supermalls will be a partner for the event, along with the DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and ArenaPlus.

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus, will be donating HIV testing kits during the event in partnership with LoveYourselfPH.

Runners are also encouraged to dress up as there will be a costume competition.

RUNRIO Pride Run 2024 also has Pantay Inc., Metro Manila Pride Organization as event partners; and Gatorade, Le Minerale, IKEA, Wheyl Co., Salonpas, Rudy Project, Chlorelief, Lubie, BestShape, Mogu Mogu, Y.O.U., Bare N Bliss, and Dazzle Me as sponsors.