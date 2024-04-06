For the love of Irish

From left) Irish Ambassador William Carlos, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Virginia Lane and husband, St. Patrick’s Society of the Philippines president Gerry Lane, and your columnist

Amidst a sea of green and vibrant celebrations, the first ever black-tie St. Patrick’s Irish Charity Ball, spearheaded by St. Patrick’s Society of the Philippines president Gerry Lane, emerged as a testament to the enduring allure of the Irish culture in the Philippines.

Held at the Grand Ballroom of topnotch hotel cManila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the wonderful affair had the Irish spirit shining brightly alongside Filipinos and other nationalities, fostering an atmosphere of revelry and camaraderie.

(Seated) Chiqui Veneracion with (standing) Dwad Lane and Elle Adda Lane.

From traditional dances by the Halili Dance School to the captivating performance of international artist Elle Adda Lane, and the melodious tunes of the bands Irish Rovers from Ireland and The Jerks from the Philippines, the night was alive with music and merriment, lasting until the early hours of the next day. This inaugural ball set the stage for what promises to be a grander celebration next year, proof of the universal appeal of St. Patrick’s Day and the infectious joy of the Irish spirit.

Daughters of St. Paul (FSP) provincial superior Sr. Delia Abian and donor Baby De Jesus lead the ribbon- cutting ceremony during the blessing and inauguration of the Sister Elena Ramondetti Animation Center in the existing novitiate of the FSP in Pasay City.

A beacon of generosity

In a heartwarming gesture of philanthropy, the well-loved Baby De Jesus continues her legacy of generosity with a recent donation that promises to enrich the lives of many.

Nestled in the existing novitiate of the religious order of women the Daughters of St. Paul (FSP) in Pasay City stands the newly inaugurated Sister Elena Ramondetti Animation Center, a testament to Baby’s enduring commitment to supporting meaningful causes. This noble endeavor, realized in collaboration with the FSP, aims to cultivate a nurturing environment for group animation and formation, accommodating up to 20 participants.

Reflecting on nearly four decades of unwavering support, FSP provincial superior Sr. Delia Abian stood alongside the benevolent sponsor in gratitude, as they unveiled a commemorative marker for this milestone. The blessing of the building, presided over by Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite, SSP, culminated in a poignant mass, symbolizing the unity of purpose and spirit that defines this remarkable endeavor.

(From left) Maurice Lim, Nenuca Blardony, Daisy Serrano, Baby Ortiz, Dr. Cecille Dy, and Terry Tambunting.

Amid the solemnity, entertainment graced the occasion, with performances by Jonathan Badon and Kathy Mas, reminding all those present of the joy that accompanies acts of selfless giving. As our benefactor remains steadfast in her commitment to serving others, her legacy continues to shine brightly, illuminating paths of hope and compassion for generations to come.

