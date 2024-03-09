A worthwhile celebration for non

In a heartwarming gathering at their beautiful residence in Greenhills, San Juan City, the well-loved Nonie Basilio, alongside her doting husband, Bert Basilio, played gracious hosts to her birthday celebration that resonated with generosity and goodwill.

Beyond the jubilant atmosphere, the occasion served as a platform to rally support for the various charitable endeavors championed by the Catholic Women’s Club (CWC), an organization close to Nonie’s heart.

Guests came together to revel in festivity and at the same time contribute meaningfully, which resulted in a substantial sum raised to fuel the noble missions of CWC.

Indeed, amid the laughter and joy, the spirit of giving illuminated the affair, a gesture that the kind-hearted celebrator is known for.

Friendship at its finest

In the heart of Burgos Circle in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the newly formed Ladies and Gentlemen Group, led by the fabulous Marissa Fenton, gathered for their inaugural get-together at the renowned Cerveseria restaurant. Founded with the aim of fostering camaraderie, fun, and good times among dear friends, the group, composed of several notable personalities from the business, diplomatic, medical, and social circles, indulged in a feast of Spanish house specialties, including cochinillo, paella, beef salpicao, and fried mushrooms.

