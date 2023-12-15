Time-traveling in style

The things associated with Tudor watches are legion.

There was the expedition to North Greenland, well above the Arctic Circle, where the explorers donned Tudor Oyster Prince timepieces. You had the old rose-within-a-shield logo. You have the distinctive “Snowflake” hands. There is the brand’s “Born to Dare” campaign, which encourages watch-wearers to get out of their comfort zones; to push boundaries; and to devote oneself to the classic but to reject the status quo.

As Tudor opens its newest shop in Solaire, the brand gives a rundown of its latest models that resonate with the look and feel of the classics but, at the same time, hint at an alluring future.

Tudor introduces the newest Black Bay, the latest technical and aesthetic evolution of the emblematic diving watch with a burgundy bezel. Representing the latest in Black Bay, this model features evolved design elements, a “T-fit” clasp and is Master Chronometer-certified by METAS (Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology).

The original Black Bay first launched in 2012 with a burgundy bezel and it was given the Manufacture Calibre treatment in 2016. Now it returns in a third evolution foreshadowing the aesthetic and technical future of the line. The Black Bay brings together cutting-edge watchmaking technology with design elements inspired by Tudor’s nearly seven-decade heritage of making robust professional diving watches.

The Black Bay line features dials inspired by the Tudor divers’ watches produced during the 1950s. It borrows the characteristic angular hands known to collectors as “Snowflake” from models that appeared in the brand’s 1969 catalogue. Its unprotected crown and the characteristics of its case are reminiscent of the first generations of Tudor divers’ watches.

The Black Bay line is the result of the subtle blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary watchmaking. Far from simply being an identical re-release of a classic, it brings together over 60 years of Tudor dive watches, while at the same time being resolutely anchored in the present. It is neo-vintage in conception, yet its manufacturing techniques, reliability, robustness and the quality of its finish are consistent with today’s more rigorous requirements.

With its integrated metal bracelet, notched or diamond-set bezel and automatic movement, the Tudor Royal range is the epitome of versatile and affordable sport-chic, and now there are two more exciting dial variants joining the range: Chocolate Brown and Salmon.

Tudor has expanded the dial range of the much-loved Royal to include radial-brushed salmon and chocolate-brown dials that offer an unexpected and exquisite aesthetic. The Royal range offers self-winding, sporty and chic watches with integrated bracelets that are as affordable as they are aesthetically sophisticated. Boasting first-class technical performance and a refined aesthetic, this line sits at the crossroads between classic and sports watches. Royal was a name first used by Tudor in the 1950s to emphasize the superior quality of its watches, which stands until today. It comes in stainless steel or gold and steel and is offered in four sizes with a total of 13 possible dials for every personality.

To celebrate its partnership with Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Tudor unveils two brand-new Pelagos FXD models: a chronograph and a time-only watch inspired by yacht racing. With cases made from carbon composite, titanium, and stainless steel and fitted with Manufacture Calibres, these watches embody the daring spirit that is needed to be a contender in the most competitive yacht race in history.

The daring and innovative spirit of Tudor is on full display when it comes to the two new Pelagos FXD and Pelagos FXD Chrono models. The watches are imbued with the spirit of Tudor and Alinghi Red Bull Racing; two separate entities that share the vision of pushing traditional boundaries.

Somebody once said that wearing a Tudor watch — which melds regal heritage and contemporary cool — is like time traveling. In style.

* * *

The Tudor Boutique is at the ground floor, Sky Tower, The Shoppes at Solaire, Parañaque City. Tudor is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Lucerne.