Wacky, whimsical objects from serious danish designers

A Poo Curling game where you roll plastic poo pieces closest to the bullseye. A Shot-Spinner for drinking games that points to the next person who must down a shot. A toilet-paper roll printed with Sudoku games in case you get bored while doing your bathroom — er, ablutions.

I laughed out loud when I saw these products from Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish brand that designs the cutest, most fun and original products for customers. No wonder Denmark is the second-happiest country in the world!

And the SSI Group is bringing this Danish brand of happiness to the Philippines with a store opening on Nov. 6 in Glorietta 4.

“The SSI Group has always had an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and staying attuned to the latest trends in the retail industry, always aligned with our customers’ desires,” says SSI Group president Anton Huang. “Our radar is constantly scanning for brands that we believe will resonate with the Filipino consumer. The design philosophy of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, characterized by its blend of fun, functionality, and affordability, perfectly addresses the ever-evolving needs and preferences of our discerning customers.”

Says Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, “What distinguishes us from other Scandi brands is perhaps our playfulness. Whether we are designing extraordinary products for everyday life, or making everyday products look extraordinary, we make sure to add a touch of uniqueness.”

Product selection is based on relevance and originality, with an overarching focus on sustainability. “Over the years, our talented design team has brought home an array of international prizes for their innovative and cutting-edge design,” Jermiin says.

A few Flying Tiger award-winners include “Fold,” food and beverage containers made of colorful pleated plastic; storage solutions like stackable boxes with bamboo lids and practical pockets that can be easily mounted and dismounted on walls; and a Table Skill mat for children who want to paint or string beads that protects your tables from the accompanying mess.

Huang’s top-three favorites are “the Cookie Mug, complete with a built-in cookie holder, which effortlessly combines two functions in a single, clever design; the Storyteller Dice game is a creative tool that inspires and nurtures imagination; and our Christmas Baubles feature truly unique designs that are sure to stand out and add a touch of individuality to your holiday decor.”

Jermiin says such designs are inspired by people and their everyday lives. “Our designers travel the world in search of fresh ideas. They go to museums and art exhibitions. But they also sit in sunny squares, observing the common passersby. Oftentimes it comes from the most mundane of daily activities when we want to add a touch of playfulness into the ordinary. The bathroom piano and printed toilet paper rolls are great examples of that.”

A bathroom piano? Yes, they have a mat with piano keys that can be placed in front of your toilet — batteries included — that will allow you to play the theme from Big or compose your own little toilet tunes!

I ask Jermiin if this wacky sensibility is particular to the Danish, and he replies, “It’s hard to say if this sense of humor is typical of Danes. We Danes think we are funny, but non-Danes often strongly disagree. More seriously, I think this playfulness is deeply embedded in the brand.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen traces its roots back to a stall at a flea market in Denmark where founder Lennart Lajboschitz sold umbrellas with his wife, Suz. Then, in 1988, Lennart and Suz opened their first brick-and-mortar store in a local neighborhood of Copenhagen.

“Its name was Zebra, and it sold umbrellas, sunglasses, socks and surplus goods,” relates Jermiin. “On opening day, Lennart handed out coffee and cookies, and often on Saturdays there was a magic show for the children who came into the shop with their parents.

“So even back then, Flying Tiger Copenhagen was not only about products,” he muses. “It was also about giving people experiences to share with their loved ones. From the small stall in the flea market to the global variety retailer with almost 1,000 stores, we are still committed to making people feel good.”

Flying Tiger chose to partner with SSI Group because of its “strong, proven track record in bringing some of the biggest global retail brands to the Philippine market during the last 30 years,” Jermiin says. “We want to work with the best retail groups in the markets we enter and believe we have found such a partner in SSI Group, with whom we share many core values around people, business excellence and strong innovation.”

The Glorietta 4 store spans approximately 187.46 square meters, according to Huang, and will feature a Scandinavian design aesthetic characterized by wooden furniture, white walls, and warm lighting. “Designed to provide an open and airy ambiance, it’s laid out like a maze but remains effortlessly navigable, allowing customers to find inspiration and explore the entire range of products as they journey through,” Huang says. “The lively and familiar music enhances the welcoming atmosphere, making the shopping experience even more enjoyable.”

Adds Jermiin, “This design creates a neutral backdrop, allowing our colorful and fun products to take center stage.”

I ask Jermiin if they’ve ever had an idea so wacky it couldn’t be translated into a product design, and he replies, “Of course. We have had our fair share of wild and wacky brainstorming sessions that left us laughing, and occasionally asking ourselves, ‘Could this really become a product?’ While not every wacky idea makes it onto the shelves, we thrive on the creativity and quirkiness of our team. In fact, some of our quirkiest ideas have become bestsellers! Like the desktop basketball game. Who would have thought?”

The Flying Tiger Copenhagen store will open on Nov. 6 in Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Makati. Follow Flying Tiger Philippines on FB and @flyingtigerph on IG and TikTok.