Capturing the young generation with color and customization

CULTURE VULTURE - Therese Jamora-Garceau - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2023 | 12:00am
In the Furla fall/winter 2023 collection Glasshouse installation located at Greenbelt 5: (from left) SSI’s merchandising assistant Yasmin Cayanan, marketing officer Nicolle Enciso, Merchandising Group manager April Reyes, Visual Merchandising officer Rosette Jimenez, and merchandising manager Ella Ruffy

After their Candy jelly bags became a hit in 2010, Italian luxury brand Furla has strengthened its efforts to capture a younger market with smaller, cuter bags, fun prints, customization options like mini pouches and keychains, and lifestyle items like caps, scarves and fragrances.

Creative director Fabio Fusi’s plans for upcoming seasons are promising: very colorful collections and leaning more on the lifestyle identity of the brand.

After the jelly-bag trend subsided, Furla started issuing more leather and workwear bags to meet clients’ needs.

The face of Furla: Model Irina Shayk carries the Furla Giove XL tote

The new fall-winter 2023 collection is inspired by minimalism and Italian architecture of the 1950s, celebrating Italy’s splendor through its palaces and gardens in the campaign “Giardino all’Italiana.”  This is evoked in the collection’s fine leathers and fall colors, from purplish Chianti brown to refined Aura lilac, as well as the glass house the brand launched in Greenbelt 5, a creative installation mimicking Furla’s campaign on Italian gardens.

In the Philippines right now, the most popular style is the 1927, distinguished by the arch, a heritage style featuring the arch door of Furla’s headquarters in Italy, which they translated to make the logo emblem of the brand.

Another bestseller is the Furla Opportunity, jacquard shopping bags featuring a monogram pattern and bandeaus to add style to the handles.

Furla reinterprets an icon from its ’90s archive in the Unica Furla, a calf-leather bucket bag featuring the iconic metal turn-lock closure.

The Furla Flow comes in shoulder bags, roomy tote bags, and practical saddle bags in smooth calfskin leather. One even has an animal-print, pony-hair flap.

Red-hot: Furla’s 1927 mini crossbody bag

The Furla Giove is the ideal travel companion, a square tote bag designed to accommodate a slew of everyday essentials. How to personalize it? Choose from the adjustable, interchangeable handles with playful studs and colors, and color-contrasting mini bags.

The Furla Genesi shines among the city tote bags with an elegant design that alternates smooth Roma calfskin with Eracle grained leather, embellished by the signature metallic turn-lock closure. This season boasts a color-block design with contrasting patches and vintage Cocco-print leather.

Furla is definitely expanding its lifestyle proposal to include footwear, sunglasses, scarves, jewelry and even fragrances: new scents like the vanillic Unica complete your top-to-toe Furla look.

***

In the Philippines, Furla is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora. The Furla Glass House will be on view until Oct. 15. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph, subscribe to SSI LIFE YouTube Channel, and follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

