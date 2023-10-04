^

An Italian garden with surprises

PERSONAL CHOICE - Frannie Jacinto - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2023 | 12:00am
An Italian garden with surprises
The lobby of Ayala Museum is transformed into a Italian garden filled with SMEG’s artistically designed Italian appliances.

The prestigious Ayala Museum provided the perfect venue for SMEG Philippines’ recent 16th anniversary. Guests were first transported to Italy via a lush indoor garden installation with colorful and artistic appliances that SMEG is known for.

As we were ushered to view Juan Luna’s masterpiece, “Hymen, oh Hymenee,” I noticed that many held their breath and lowered their voices as they quietly walked into a special chamber where the prized artwork was ensconced.

“Our mission is joy through excellence,” said Ton and Karen Concepcion, the dynamic couple of Mondo Cucina (the company that brings in the delightful SMEG products), during the event. “We believe that this can be achieved by handling all our customers’ needs in a seamless manner — from shopping for kitchen appliances to delivery, installation and after-sales service. They only have to talk to us. That is how we bring joy.”

Cheers: SMEG Italy Export director Matteo Lupi, Ayala Museum’s Mariles Gustilo, Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente, Mondo Cucina’s Ton Concepcion and Karen Concepcion

It was refreshing to see so many long-time friends during the event, including Ton’s lovely mother Menchu delas Alas Concepcion, who’s one of the foremost Batangas society beauties, including her cousin, the late designer Criselda Lontok.

Personally, I am a SMEG appliance owner and can attest that they are functional and well-designed pieces that go with any kitchen decor.

For the holiday season, I heard through the grapevine that small appliances artistically designed by Dolce and Gabanna will be offered in the Philippine market, which will certainly be on the wish list of kitchen aficionados.

Rica Concepcion, Liza Santos, Leah Zamora, Vina Concepcion, Riana Trajano, Marissa Lopa with Anki Soler, Carina Concepcion, Enzo Santos, Izzy Concepcion, Javi Concepcion

Toasters, juicers, kettles, blenders and stand mixers with vivid decorations of golden yellow lemons, citrus fruits, prickly pears and bright red cherries will perk up any kitchen. Artistic yet truly functional pieces.

* * *

To know more about SMEG Philippines, visit https://smegphilippines.com/.

