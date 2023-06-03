Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City

MANILA, Philippines — Four murals were unveiled in different locations at the Iloilo Business Park as part of the exhibition entitled “Kaon Na Ta,” organized by the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art and the Iloilo City Government. The exhibition was curated by Marika Constantino, Rock Drilon, and Manuel Ocampo. The murals explore the nature of collaboration among artists from different backgrounds and expanded the white-cube notion of exhibition spaces.

EyeCan Creatives and Jason Rufino from Capiz, Dada Dalipe from Guimaras, and Janine Tolores from Aklan collaborated with Pow Martinez, Marija Vicente, Romeo Lee, and Arvin Nogueras, who are all from Metro Manila. ILOMOCA tagged the murals as “fusion” and “collaborative.”

By Romeo Lee/Jason Rufino

Melding of styles

Artists from Western Visayas were paired with artists from Metro Manila. Some of them had not worked with each other before. Showcasing a variety of styles and an abundance of imagery, the murals turned out different, unconventional, and intriguing.

The impressionistic strokes that are evident in Martinez’s previous works are also present in this collaboration with the newcomer, Tolores. The mural envelops the walls of the entrance to the ground-floor elevator of the Festive Walk Parade.

Also on the ground floor is the collaboration of Lee and Rufino. The rough sketches made using sharp and thick lines are reminiscent of Lee’s past works. The mural is located at the entrance of a cafe by the stairs going up to the second floor.

On the second floor of the same commercial strip, a collaboration between Nogueras and Dalipe is located at the farthest end towards the museum. According to Dalipe, they only decided on the colors first before painting freely and spontaneously on the walls.

A few steps away is the mural “Dinaan sa Pera” by Vicente and EyeCan Creatives. A commentary on the relation of money to consumption, the artists painted the wall with the image of a stylized banknote.

By EyeCan Creatives/Marija Vicente

Behind the walls and beyond the streets

In Iloilo City, murals have transformed the walls into art spaces. With the support of the government, a series of mural projects were started in 2020. Five commissioned murals were done in the downtown area.

Many artist groups based in Iloilo have also initiated public programs focusing on street art. One example is Artivism Iloilo’s project, which surveyed the memory of Ilonggos and used them as inspiration in their mural designs. The group also hosted many street concerts, crafts fairs, and other performances.

Aside from walls, Ilonggo artists have also painted posts, bridges, and overpasses. Sculptures have also been added to the newly renovated plazas. The images that artists usually come up with are visualizations of the Ilonggo identity.

The goal of public art in Iloilo City is not just to enhance the appeal of spaces but to also create a stronger sense of identity between the place and the artists. “Kaon Na Ta” murals are an addition to the mix of aesthetics that are blending with the development of the vibrant art in the city.