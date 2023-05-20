^

A haven for art, music, and learning

OH YES, ITâ€™S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2023 | 12:00am
A haven for art, music, and learning
186 Wilson Realty, Inc. president and CEO Brenda Ngo, Vue Gallery and Frames owner Reynaldo Liao, Vicky Liao, and De Jesus Steel Sales Co. owner Luis De Jesus during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the House of Arts

The House of Arts, led by its passionate owner Vernice Liao, recently opened its doors to the public and celebrated its grand opening. Established in partnership with Vue Gallery and Frames, which had their new place blessed on the same day, the space is a learning center where everyone is given an opportunity to understand and express themselves, understand and work together with others, and develop their critical and creative thinking skills through different art modalities.

The House of Arts currently offers two programs, namely ARTventures, art for wellness classes for kids aged three to nine years old, which is centered on Social Emotional Learning; and one-on-one music lessons designed not only for technical or skill learning but also for achieving wellness.

In the works are two upcoming programs that aim to develop love for Filipino culture and language through art and music-making activities as well as drawing and painting workshops for teens and adults.

House of Arts is indeed a haven for anyone who wants to hone and improve their artistic creativity and at the same time nurture their wellbeing.

* * *

House of Arts is at G/F Unit 1A, 186 Wilson Street, San Juan City. For inquires, call or text 0908-867-6186, email [email protected], and follow @avheartsofarts on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebrators Azun Zubiri and Lulu Castañeda with celebrator and fundraising fellowship host Nora Robles and Catholic Women’s Club vice president Terry Tambunting

A flowery fellowship for a cause

The benevolent Nora Robles hosted a fundraising fellowship through the Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) at her lovely home in North Forbes Park, Makati City, for the benefit of the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Pieta. The meaningful gathering also doubled as a triple birthday celebration for Nora along with fellow members Azun Zubiri and Lulu Castañeda and, in lieu of gifts, attendees made donations through checks payable to CWC.

To add more color and fun to the well-attended occasion, guests wore their favorite flowery outfits. Hardworking club president Mimi Valerio graced the event and thanked everyone who participated. The event was a success in raising funds for the chosen beneficiary, as well as bringing together the big-hearted CWC members for a worthy cause and a memorable get-together. Special thanks to Nora’s husband, Philippine ambassador to Canada Rudy Robles, for being so supportive to the fundraising fellowship.

At Minerva Tanseco’s get-together are (seated) Senator Cynthia Villar, Celine Bautista, and Naty Pappas with (standing) Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger and Minerva.

Of great company and good food

Well-loved socialite Minerva Tanseco every so often organizes a get-together with several of her close amigas. Held at the first-rate dining outlet The Grand Kitchen of five-star luxury hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the intimate dinner was a wonderful celebration of strong and lasting friendships and the love of great food. In attendance were Senator Cynthia Villar, Celine Bautista, Naty Pappas, and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger. What a wonderful night, indeed!

* * *

You may email me at [email protected] Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

