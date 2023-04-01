A year of firsts for the Saskatchewan Film Festival

The second Saskatchewan International Film Festival (SIFF) with the theme “Bridging People,” organized by Filipino-Canadians, was a year of firsts according to its president, Mary Joyce Malayba.

“We want[ed] to make our film festival true to its name by bringing it to the different towns and cities of Saskatchewan,” she said. “We started this with Shellbrook.”

One of the firsts for this notable affair was that part of the proceeds went to the construction of Shellbrook’s community pool project. Another first was SIFF being recognized as an official event by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and thus, a special event code was issued that filmmakers from outside Canada used to attend the film festival.

In addition, SIFF showcased all 20 entries from five countries on the big screen, which gave equal opportunity for each entry to win the People’s Choice Award. Broken Blooms from the Philippines bagged eight awards in the Full-Length Fiction category, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Cinematographer, while Good Night, Bella from Canada bagged the People’s Choice Award, as well as Best Film and Best Director in the Short Film category.

A well-deserved recognition

Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ premier home improvement and construction supply retailer, was bestowed the Headliners Award for Top Print Advertiser by the United Print Multimedia Group, Inc. (UPMG, Inc.) at a recent award ceremony held at The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

The Headliners Awards recognize companies that consistently collaborate with and trust print media to promote their brands. The award acknowledges these organizations’ commitment to print media’s power in providing high-quality and credible news and information, and value in helping reach their target market.

Seen in the photo during the event are UPMG, Inc. director Janet Dominguez, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong and senior marketing manager Dheza Paras with UPMG, Inc. PRO Jong Arcano.

(Seated) Rose Enorio, Rolly Luna, Lucio and Rose Tiong with (standing) Billy Enorio, Ed Medina, and Tony Gomez

Six decades of love

Love has a way of making everything right, and this is exactly what well-respected couple Joey and Evelyn Wambangco have for each other. The pair celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in a grand event that started with a renewal of vows at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, followed by a reception at The Madison Events Place, both in Muntinlupa City.

It all started when Evelyn, a former Miss Batangas City titleholder, met Joey while they were both in college. The two fell in love, had a whirlwind romance, eloped, and eventually tied the knot in Batangas City.

Fast forward to this day, the couple — who are both healthy and strong and even travel together and go on dates — have three children, namely Joy, Jun, and Jay, and three grandchildren: Tara, Keana, and Gilly.

Despite the challenges that come with a long-term relationship, Joey and Evelyn have managed to keep the fire burning with their patience, constant exchange of “I love you,” and most importantly, putting God at the center of their relationship.

The wonderful celebration was filled with surprises and heartwarming moments, including a memorable performance by surprise guest balladeer Jun Polistico and a special song number by grandchildren Tara and Keana. The pair’s love story is a reminder that true love exists and is worth fighting for.

