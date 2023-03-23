Stray kids boasts massive stage at 'maniac' tour in Manila

Grand” and “cosmic” are perfect words to describe Stray Kids’ 2nd World Tour in Manila last March 11 and 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena. This show was highly anticipated by “Stays” (Stray Kids’ fans), as it’s been a long time since their last solo tour in the country in 2019.

Finally, for two days, Stays were delighted as Stray Kids brought everyone to an all-time high with a show that perfectly married hot performances and a larger-than-life stage visual that would seemingly transport you to a sci-fi film — imagine dynamic lights and a giant robotic spider moving with the band on stage.

Composed of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., Stray Kids opened the show with a dynamic performance of their hit songs from the album “Oddinary” (2022), Maniac and Venom. Cheers instantly turned thunderous as their performances progressed. Highlights of the show included their live take on the songs Easy, District 9 and God’s Menu. The boy group also remembered to woo their fans with charming commentaries in between sets.

On the second day, Bang Chan surprised the audience as he sang Ikaw by Yeng Constantino.

As the show ended, Filipino Stays showered the group with abundant love through their fan projects such as a creative banner and a heartwarming tribute video to the group.

Stray Kids giving their all for Stays

“We really wanted to show the best of us to you guys,” said IN, who was touched by the fans’ gesture. “I hope that the stages we had today were better than the ones we had before. We’re always doing our best. I’ll make sure that we’ll come back here.”

All the other members promised to work hard and continue to deliver good shows and music for all their fans.

Stray Kids’ second World Tour “Maniac” in Manila was presented by JYP Entertainment, Live Nation Korea, and Pulp Live World.