Philippine Navy ambassador, artist Kristine Lim honors women via art exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the Women’s Month celebration this March, renowned missionary visual artist and Philippine Navy Ambassador Kristine Lim stages her very own intimate art exhibit, art installation and forum called "The Redemption of Eve" (Ang Hustisya ni Eba) at the iMake History Fortress LEGO Education Center in Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila.

Unveiled last March 1, "The Redemption of Eve" honors and celebrates women and runs for the entire month of March.

Manila Councilor Uno Lim, Maj. General Joseph Ferrous Cuison (PN), senior tourism officer of Intramuros Administration John Arcilla, JCI president Patrick Maglinao, Liwayway Magazine editor Johannes Chua, Gemmalyn Crosby, guest artist Mon Coloma of Australia and Pastor Monique Lopez Ong attended the unveiling of the exhibit. Philippine Navy officers and personnel, JCI QC Capitol officers, and women from Philippine Navy Officers Wives' Association (PNOWA) joined them.

Her masterpieces will be used as cover and feature on Liwayway Magazine, which is the first and oldest Tagalog magazine in the country.

Successful women from different industries shared their thoughts, testimonies and messages during the forum on Women of Faith in Nation-building held during the launch.

These keynote speakers were Shawntel Nieto, president, Sustainable PH, on "Strengthening a Sustainable Philippines through Women Leaders"; Reginald Andal, executive vice president, JCI Quezon City Capitol, on "Why Women Matter in Social Work and Socio Enterprise"; Lita Teodosio, of OM Philippines, on "Women of Faith in Mission"; Inka Madera, member of Christian + Collective, on "Women, Art and Purpose"; and BGen Rodylyn T. Manzano PN (M) (Res), on "The Integral Role of Women in Uniform in Nation-building," followed by testimonies from Philippine Navy ambassadors PO1 Kristine Joy Ocampo Cruz and PO2 Megan Sebastian, and then a special message from Ma. Celeste A. Orbe, PNOWA president.

The last two keynote speakers were Professor Mitzi Reyes, on "The Role of Women in Preserving the IP Community in the Country" and Pastor Monique Lopez-Ong, on "The Role of Eve and the Women of Faith."

As a parting shot, Lim shared her message on women empowerment: “No words will change anyone's mind about who they perceive Eve to be. No words can change the view towards a woman or women to one's story. This is not a retaliation. This is not a cry for justice. This is a celebration of the good, the bad, and all the different versions of all women who have lived and still remain! We are who we are, and we are redeemed by embracing our roles and identity. We are integral in the fulfillment of the greatest victory; a battle on the cross that has already been won! Mabuhay ang mga Eba!”

"The Redemption of Eve" is presented by the Department of Tourism-Philippines, Intramuros Administration, and Art Lounge Manila in partnership with Naval Reserve Command, 22nd Naval Group Reserve, Nfr-Ncr, Naval Reserve Center National Capital Region, NRPAU-Naval Reserve Public Affairs Unit, JCI Quezon City Capitol and in cooperation with Sustainable PH, OM Philippines, and Artists on a Mission.

