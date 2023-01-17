Tech to wear to keep fit in 2023

Anne Curtis loves the outdoors and adventure. Her Instagram is full of lovely photos of her or her family enjoying a hike or the beach. Notice that she has her Garmin on when she is physically activeand on her personal down time.

Wearable technology is high up on the list of fitness trends for 2023. In fact, it ranks number one on the annual list published by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

They must be right. My Twitter feed kept on reminding me to take a poll on which smartwatch I would like to use to be more fit in 2023 — Apple Watch Series 8, Fitbit Charge 5 or Xiaomi Smart Band 7. The Fitbit is the only one I had, so that’s what I clicked. The poll was overwhelmingly tipped (as in more than 70 percent) in favor of the Apple Watch. Intrigued, I looked at trusted product reviews and rankings.

PC magazine published a list for “The Best Fitness Trackers for 2023.” The comparison focuses on accuracy, battery life, ease of setup, ease of use, features, price, specifications and style.

With an “Outstanding” score, Apple Watch Series 8 was chosen for its broad array of built-in fitness, health and safety tools as well as its selection of the best third-party apps (Runkeeper, Strava and Nike Run Club). Its new software can show real-time power, stride length, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation for those serious about tracking their run. It also features a new multipart tracking option for triathletes.

There are trackers for activity, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature deviations, fertility windows, menstrual cycle, overnight respiration, sleep and more! It can detect a high or low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm. No wonder it’s so desirable.

Know, however, that your iPhone should run on iOS 16 or higher. It’s not for you if you are on Android. Apple Watch 8 got the PC magazine Editor’s Choice as Best Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch Hybrid.

Fitbit Charge 5 was also an Editor’s Choice with the same “Outstanding” rank for being “Most Advanced Fitbit Tracker.” The new model included an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that tracks your body’s response to stress as well as an electrocardiogram (ECG) app that detects atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm).

The SmartTrack feature can automatically recognize certain workouts and activities. It has an Active Zone Minutes barometer to motivate you to reach the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity (as per the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization). I remembered getting excited about the post-workout data that shows heart rate zones all throughout the training period.

I also loved the sleep tracking, as it breaks down the hours you spend on various stages (light, deep, REM). It now tracks more advanced measurements when used overnight such as respiration, heart rate variability (indicator of nervous system activity and stress levels), skin temperature and SpO2.

A wonderful fitspiration, Curtis posted this recently on Instagram after her first 10k run of the year. As proof, she added a snap of her Garmin with her post-run stats.

Fitbit Charge 5 works with both iPhone and Android devices. It is also water-resistant to 164 feet, has a GPS and reportedly can last a week on one charge.

Two other smartwatch brands got “Outstanding” votes. These are the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which was chosen for “Best Outdoor Visibility,” and the Polar Grit X as “Best Mountain Training Companion.” The Garmin Vivoactive 4 has a GPS and can last eight days per charge. It tracks respiration and SpO2. It can monitor heart rate underwater so it is a great choice for swimmers.

The Polar Grit is made for adventurers who take their training outdoors. It has a GPS, continuous heart rate tracking, route-planning tools, downhill and uphill stats. It tracks sleep and can last four days on one charge.

Recently, Shape magazine came up with their “Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Wearable Tech.” They said that for a more personal and accurate way to track your workout intensity, the Polar H10 is easy to set up and simple to use. Their choice for the best affordable fitness tracker is Amazon Halo View. It tracks heart rate, activity points, sleep score and blood oxygen levels.

The best fitness tracker watch for Shape is the water-resistant Apple Watch SE. It is the most affordable among Apple watches and the features are more than enough for the average user (I read the same comment in another comparison article which chose the SE model as well).

For them, the best high-tech tracker is the Garmin fenix 7S Solar Edition. It has a heart rate monitor, built-in navigation, battery that lasts two weeks through solar charging, music streaming and VO2 max tracking. It also measures lactate threshold, recovery time, stress levels and sleep stages. For the best running watch, the honor went to Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. Aside from just mileage, heart rate and pace, this Garmin model can also track cadence, show real-time maps and note fastest miles.

Other notable products that made the Shape list are the following: Adidas RPT Sol (best headphones), Shokz OpenRun (best running headphones), Zygo Solo (best swimming headphones), Fitbit Luxe (best sleep tracker), Meta Quest 2 (best VR training experience), Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon (best fitness tracker ring), WHOOP 4.0 (best screen-free fitness tracker), RayBan Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses (best high-tech sunglasses). This RayBan can take photos, record videos, take calls or play music while blocking powerful and damaging rays.

Kim Chiu takes her runs and bikes seriously. She finished fourth place in her second duathlon which, was held last year in Clark. Passionate athletes need immediate feedback so it is no wonder she has a Garmin on. Kim is active in sharing her fitness and travel journeys on social media, such as these photos from her Instagram.

