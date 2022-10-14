Dozens of Filipinos line up for hours to purchase new iPhone 14

After having set up camped for more than 12 hours, Filipinos line up early to buy the new iPhone 14 during the midnight launch at an Apple store at Greenbelt 3 in Makati City on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipinos were all to eager to buy Apple's newest product the iPhone 14, with several individuals lining up for hours to be among the first to purchase in the country.

At Greenbelt 3 in Makati City, around 200 people camped out by the mall's Apple store up to over 12 hours as the brand new iPhone was not available until midnight of October 14.

The first individual to purchase the new model of the phone was Cebuano Joey Reyes, who had lined up for nearly 40 hours.

Upon entering the store Reyes was greeted by newly-crowned Drag Race Philippines winner Precious Paula Nicole; Reyes was also given freebies by the stores for being the first customer, and did some other 500 who lined up behind him.

As customers waited in line — others had pre-ordered via different means — they were entertained by music from Zack Tabudlo and Sarah Geronimo.

Meanwhile at Robinsons Manila, customers in line were given snacks and drinks to consume as they waited for the midnight launch.

Prices for the iPhone 14 starts at P61,990, with the more advanced versions having bigger values — the iPhone 14 Plus starting at P68,990), the iPhone 14 Pro starting at P76,990, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at P83,990

Features of the new iPhone include a more durable battery and new photographic capacities to capture "ultra wide" scenes and low-light settings.

The phones also contain an "emergency SOS" function to enable messaging to emergency services when outside of Wifi coverage.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in a giant 6.7-inch screen that offers a better experience when playing games or watching videos. — with a report from AFP

