Live Nation Philippines promises huge return to live performances and events

Rhiza Pascua (left) and Roger Field (right) at the official launch of Live Nation Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — One of the many things that Filipinos have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic is going to concerts and performances, watching their beloved local and international arttists perform in front of hundreds of fans.

With restrictions loosening up, Filipinos can look forward to attending live performances again real soon, especially with with Live Nation's acquisition of Music Management International (MMI) for the creation of Live Nation Philippines.

MMI has been on the forefront of entertainment events in the Philippines, having handled sold-out shows like Coldplay, U2, Madonna, Harry Styles, and Maroon 5 when they visited the country.

Live Nation and MMI, under their respective presidents Roger Field and Rhiza Pascua, have frequently partnered in the last few years. But this new strategic aquisition will allow the former to expand operations in the Asia Pacific region and increase the chances of artists performing live around the Philippines.

The process will be streamlined as Pascua was appointed Managing Director for Live Nation Philippines, adding to an already extensive background in handling live entertainment as long as thirty years.

Pascua and Field were mum on which acts they were planning to bring to the Philippines, though Pascua admitted her "bucket list" of performances include Adele and BTS, as well as bringing back artists they've featured before like Coldplay.

BTS has been to the Philippines three times, their last being in 2017 during their "Wings" tour through PULP Live World. MMI brought Coldplay to perform here in 2017 as well. Adele has yet to come to the Philippines, though has expressed interest in the past.

As for local artists, Pascua said they were working on having their own events in the country and abroad, but did not name the artists they were eyeing.

Field also added they are working hard to invite artists to visit the Phlippines in the next few months before 2022 ends, with factors being regional restrictions, antigen testing, and other health precautions, only then will Live Nation Philippines be able to say about future projects.

"We do at least two acts in month," Pascua ended. "So expect a lot."

