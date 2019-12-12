Bono honors Filipinas at 2019 Philippine concert

MANILA, Philippines — Irish rock band U2 has paid tribute to women who “re-write history” during the Philippine leg of the band's "The Joshua Tree Tour" promoted by MMI Live and held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The band played “Ultraviolet” with a video playing in the background showing some of the world's feminist icons. Filipinas Melchora Aquino, Lea Salonga, Pia Cayetano and Cory Aquino were part of the video, drawing cheers from the audience.

Other women showed included Artemisa Xakriaba, Sinead Burke, Joan Carling, Greta Thunberg and Ellen DeGeneres, to name a few.

“When women of the world unite to re-write history as 'her story,' that is a beautiful day,” the band’s vocalist Bono said before performing the song.

“But... it's not about individuals. It's about collective action. It's about social movement, so that all of you will grow up to be the President," he added.

The band played almost three hours of non-stop hits, including “With or Without You,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” “Desire,” “Elevation,” “Where The Streets Have No Name,” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” to name a few. — Video by Deni Bernardo