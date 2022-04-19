CCP launches grant programs for Filipino creatives

The Cultural Center of the Philippines' facade during its Simbang Gabi celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Trustees of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has allotted P20 million worth of development funding for a number of grant programs geared to generate content mirroring the country's cultural heritage.

The CCP is hoping these grants will allow for financial, technical and educational support for local creatives of all kinds.

Through the generation of content, the CCP is also hoping to produce a collection of intellectual property and build a national identity through such original content development.

The program is supported by the Creative Content Creators Association of the Philippines or SIKAP, the Game Developers Association of the Philippines, the Animation Council of the Philippines and KOMIKET.

Three different types of grants will be available for Filipino content creators to pitch their ideas: Game Development, Animation, and Comics.

In the Game Development Grant, game developers — both from SEC-recognized organizations and independent creators — will be financially assisted to create digital projects with a mix of creative, cultural and commercial outcomes with content derived from the CCP's Encyclopedia of Philippine Art.

Four SEC-recognized organizations will be awarded a maximum of P1.5 million each while a maximum of P300,000 will be awarded to independent developers.

For the Animation and Comics Grants, the output from creators must be developed around Philippine Folktales, Myths and Legends, as well as a training component with leading creatives to be integrated for those will be awarded the grant.

Four individuals will also be selected for the Animation Grant as they create five-minute animated short films with a funding of P2 million each, while the Comics Grant offers P330,000 to six creatives.

Board of Trustees member Nikki Junia says all art forms should be given attention as they can "support the preservation, development and awareness of the culture and arts that will be engaging for today's generation."

Another Board of Trustees member Benedict Carandang hopes that this investment will encourage lawmakers to fund similar programs and boost further the creative industry.