Jared Leto picks Filipinos as among Marvel global art contest winners

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino artists are among the five winners of the "Morbius" global fan art competition, as announced by Columbia Pictures.

In a statement released to the media, Columbia Pictures said that the winning Filipinos are Adriann Delmo and Jireh Villafuerte, whose entries captured the essence of the Marvel legend, Morbius. Lead actor Jared Leto himself selected the winners.

Delmo and Villafuerte will each receive $2,000 and their works will potentially be featured on physical posters or used as digital art to promote the film.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed."Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa, story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Marvel Comics.Produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad and Lucas Foster.

The executive producers are Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook.

