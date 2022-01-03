



















































 
























Arts and Culture


‘Proud is an understatement’: Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera explains first ‘Batman’ DC Comics book cover




Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 10:53am
 





'Proud is an understatement': Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera explains first 'Batman' DC Comics book cover
Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera of Kikomachine Comix fame showing his 'Trese Vol 3' version (left); his ever DC Comics cover for “Batman: The Knight” #1 issue (right).
Manix Abrera via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines —  Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera shared his experience in creating his first ever DC Comics cover for “Batman: The Knight” #1 issue.


In a recent interview ANC, the book author known for his Kikomachine Comix comic strip explained the concept behind DC’s new "Batman" comic book cover.


According to him, DC discovered him when comic book retailer Comic Odyssey and artists’ collective Next Comic Art collaborated and pitched to DC if he could propose his version of the "Batman" cover.


Manix admitted that DC’s style is far from his usual “goofy” style, so he hesitated that DC would not approve of his pitches.


 




 


“Unang una, out of my comfort zone ‘yan kasi sanay ako sa cartoons eh tsaka sa comic strips so nag-collaborate kasi saktong sakto ‘yung Comic Odyssey and ‘yung Next Comic Art. Nag-pitch sila sa DC kung pwede akong gumawa ng variant cover for ‘Batman: The Knight.’ Tapos kinakabahan din ako nu’n n’ung sinabi nila sa’kin kasi dapat ma-approve ng DC ‘yung style ko, ‘yung draft nu’n.”


How delightful Manix was when DC’s editor approved his drawings.


“So nu’ng na-approve ng editor nila, so ‘yun, ang saya-saya ko kasi bagong bago ‘to for me kasi superhero comics eh. Hindi ito ‘yung usual na ginagawa kong drawings.”


According to the Filipino artist, the new comic book zeroes in on Bruce Wayne’s journey as the Batman and return to Gotham City.


“Inisip ko, bagay na bagay dito ‘yung metaphor ng ‘The Alchemist,’ ‘yung papano nila (matra-transform) ‘yung base metal into gold. Iniisip ko, bagay na bagay ‘tong parang story ni Batman eh. Ginawa kong symbolism d’un sa drawing, paakyat si young Bruce Wayne sa temple tapos me stages of grief dahil sa parents n’ya tapos kung papano s’ya naging Batman.”


Although DC’s style is not his usual fare, he was still able to inject his signature style of incorporating occult elements.


“Kasi mayroon akong style sa comics ko na mahilig ako sa mga occult, mahilig ako sa mga magic-magic. Lagi kong hinahalo ‘yun sa cartoons eh kasi parang magkaibang area sila tapos ang saya-saya kapag naghalo. So ‘yun ang ginawa kong style sa Batman.”


Manix, however, clarified that he did not actually deviate much from his “Kikomachine” techniques in creating “Batman.”


“Actually, hindi ko ga’no binago ‘yung style ko kasi nu’ng gumagawa na ‘ko ng mga superhero artworks, talagang nilabas ko kung pa’no ako mag-drawing ng Kikomachine Comix. Nagkataon na lang na superheroes ‘yung main na focus tapos inisip ko, bahala na kung magustuhan nila. Kung hindi, hindi. Masaya naman ako d’un sa ginawa ko. Tapos tsumamba na lang na nagustuhan nila ‘yung gan’ung pag-agaw ng styles kasi for me ibang-iba s’ya eh, ‘yung cartooning na style sa mayroong superheroes.”


In an Instagram post, Abrera exclaimed that the project with DC was “super exciting.”


 








 


“To say we are super proud is an understatement. This is THE FIRST DC Comics Cover of @manix_abrera and we are absolutely thrilled!” he added.


“Batman: The Knight” was written by Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by Carmine Di Giandeomenico and will be available for pre-order soon exclusively at Sanctum Sanctorum and Comic Odyssey comics stores.

 


 
















 



'Proud is an understatement': Filipino cartoonist Manix Abrera explains first 'Batman' DC Comics book cover


 




