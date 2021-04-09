THE BUDGETARIAN
New Filipino clothing line taps displaced workers for production
Displaced workers were tapped to be part of the Filipino clothing company's manpower.
Evry/Released

New Filipino clothing line taps displaced workers for production

(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A new Filipino clothing line tapped displaced workers to help them survive the pandemic due to COVID-19.  

Wesly Que, part-owner of Ervy, said that the brand’s mission is to create opportunities for everyone, including those badly hit by the pandemic. 

“Evry clothing works with a community based company that helps displaced sewers because of the pandemic,” Que said. 

“The community based-company that will be launched soon allocates a portion of its profit for scholarship of these sewers’ children for college. We are starting with one this academic year by the third quarter. The community-based company will also roll out its livelihood programs,” he added.

Que said that the brand seeks to create an ecosystem that produces good products and at the same time uplifts the community. He added that providing livelihood at the peak of unemployment is one of their goals. 

The company, which is also partly owned by celebrity Markki Stroem, was inspired by business icons Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, who are known for wearing plain tees at work. Itsupports the idea of people having one less decision to make in a day and increasing their productivity.

“We buy shirts from abroad but because of the pandemic we had difficulty getting our shirts. Looking at local brands we cannot seem to find one. So we decided to come up with our own,” Que said. 

“We planned on coming up with one that will be comfortable yet stylish, one that you can wear in events and meetings, one that you can use for workout, and one that you can use as an inner clothing piece.”

He also said that supporting the brand will help the communities behind it.

"When you buy Evry, it flows with you so you can work for your goals in life. At the same time, you are helping others, the communities behind the scenes, achieve theirs,” he said. 

