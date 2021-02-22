Bagong Hamon, Bagong Tapang: Ginebra leads call to courage this 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The past year has brought a combination of challenges that nobody could have anticipated. Having survived such a year is already a feat worth acknowledging.

As we mark the beginning of a new year and new decade, it is normal to be daunted with the fact that 2021 will be defined by how we bounce back and rise above the new challenges we have to face.

The question now is, how do we deal with such fear to brave the new year? Ginebra San Miguel has a two-word answer for this: 'Bagong tapang.'

Last January, Ginebra San Miguel launched Bagong Hamon, Bagong Tapang, a campaign that is inspired by real-life situations of Filipinos who went through struggles in the pandemic and rose to the challenge of starting anew to survive. It celebrates strength and resilience, and at the same time inspires Filipinos to face 2021 with renewed courage, a Bagong Tapang that enables us to survive and thrive in the new normal.

But what exactly is Bagong Tapang and how is it different from what we had before?

It is a courage defined by hardships

The happenings in 2020 have exhausted many of us, from the pandemic and the natural calamities, to the wounded economy we all had to face. Perhaps many of us may have reached the lowest point of our lives, and this 2021 we now have nowhere to go but up.

Adversity is temporary and shall eventually pass, but while we’re at it, it offers us an opportunity to stop and reflect on how we can use life’s trials to our advantage.

Ginebra San Miguel believes that we can do this by transforming our hardships into courage and wisdom. In this way, our struggles will certainly strengthen and refine us in order to conquer the new challenges that we will face.

The courage to break out of our comfort zone

Adapting to the new normal may sound simple, but the reality of it is more complicated than it seems to be.

For some, adapting to the new normal meant letting go of the things they value. For others, it meant giving up luxuries and living a simpler way of life. For many, it meant losing their jobs or, worse, replacing their jobs with something unrelated to their interests or skills.

Without courage and humility, we cannot start anew in a point that is lower from where we’ve been before. It is only through courage that we can do the things we never thought of doing. It is with Bagong Tapang that we can break out of our comfort zones and surpass the things we once considered our limitations.

A courage that ignites grit and determination

There is a proverb which says “Fall down seven times, stand up eight,” and this is exactly what Ginebra San Miguel believes we need to do.

Resiliency is not new to Filipinos as we have exhibited it in the many challenges we have faced in the past. But with the current times, mere resilience may not be enough. It has to be accompanied with the courage to bounce back, recover, and most importantly, do better.

To do so, what we need is a kind of courage that gives us the stamina to persist even in the face of adversity. A courage that provides mental toughness while we try to bounce back, and a courage that will never falter in rekindling our spirits as we continue to pursue our aspirations in life.

This is what Bagong Tapang is all about: a courage that ignites us with grit and the determination to keep going.

The way forward and the courage we need

Ginebra San Miguel believes that to succeed in life’s battles, Filipinos have to overcome uncertainty with a different kind of strength, resilience and a new kind of courage.



Bagong Tapang is this new breed of courage that will enable us to conquer the challenges in the new normal. It is the courage we need to embrace as we, too, embrace the many changes happening around us.

“We are ready to move on and ready to take new opportunities. We have a chance to reinvent and to create a better world where we can all work, succeed, and celebrate in the new normal,’’ said Ginebra San Miguel Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

“We cannot rewrite the past, but we can learn from it. We evolve and we adapt. Kailangan harapin ang bagong hamon ng may bagong tapang, isang bagong tapang na hinubog ng pandemya, and Ginebra San Miguel is one with the Filipinos and with the nation in building this new future,” he added.

Being courageous doesn't mean we have to face life on our own. As we brave 2021 with our Bagong Tapang, we have Ginebra and our fellow Filipinos to count on in facing the ups and downs of life.

After all, we are one in moving forward this 2021, and we can get through the challenges as long as we have the courage we need and we strive to embody what the Ginebra Nation is all about—ganado, matapang, lumalaban and nagkakaisa.

