Next-gen console Xbox Series S available soon for Philippine gamers

MANILA, Philippines – Console gamers have another reason to be excited.

Local gaming shop Game One PH has already put the Xbox Series S on sale on its website at the price of P19,995. Described as the smallest and slimmest Xbox console to date, it's a lot cheaper compared to other next-generation consoles in the market.

The Xbox Series S does not have a disc drive because its main selling point the Xbox Game Pass, its gaming subscription plan — what Netflix is to TV and Spotify to music. By paying a monthly fee, gamers will have access to a library of games; they could either search the latest games or sit back and play some of their old favorite titles from previous versions of Xbox.

In a recent issue, Time Magazine had included the Xbox Series S in its list of Best Inventions of 2020, branding the Game Pass as Microsoft's secret weapon in changing the gaming scene. Though Game Pass is not something new — it was launched in 2017 — its constant development with adding more games and the introduction of xCloud that will allow cloud gaming in select Android devices, is raising the level for gaming across different platforms.

Though a next-generation gaming console, the Xbox Series S only has a 1440p resolution and an internal storage of 512 GB. Those who prefer a higher resolution, storage space, and games in physical discs will have to consider getting Series S’ bigger and bulkier brother — the Xbox Series X.

Though no release and information available for the release in the country, the Xbox Series X is already making waves abroad. Like its younger brother, the Xbox Series X is noted for its quietness. Even without fan noise, the console has no danger of overheating. And even with the disc drive, the Series X is a high-performing console, supporting 4K resolution at 120fps, yet miraculously quiet. Also like its younger brother, the Series X also has backwards compatibility with previous Xbox games.

The Xbox Series S and X are basically the same except for three things: price, resolution and storage.

Reviewers who were able to compare both versions of the next-generation Xbox models were in consensus. If you are a casual gamer who wants to take the first steps in experiencing next-generation gaming and are on a very tight budget, then the Xbox Series S is recommended.

If you are a hardcore gamer seeking a console with the top specs and if budget is not an issue, then Xbox Series X is the one for you.