THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Next-gen console Xbox Series S available soon for Philippine gamers
Next-gen Xbox consoles are coming soon to the Philippines
Microsoft
Next-gen console Xbox Series S available soon for Philippine gamers
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Console gamers have another reason to be excited.

Local gaming shop Game One PH has already put the Xbox Series S on sale on its website at the price of P19,995. Described as the smallest and slimmest Xbox console to date, it's a lot cheaper compared to other next-generation consoles in the market.

The Xbox Series S does not have a disc drive because its main selling point the Xbox Game Pass, its gaming subscription plan — what Netflix is to TV and Spotify to music. By paying a monthly fee, gamers will have access to a library of games; they could either search the latest games or sit back and play some of their old favorite titles from previous versions of Xbox.

In a recent issue, Time Magazine had included the Xbox Series S in its list of Best Inventions of 2020, branding the Game Pass as Microsoft's secret weapon in changing the gaming scene. Though Game Pass is not something new — it was launched in 2017 — its constant development with adding more games and the introduction of xCloud that will allow cloud gaming in select Android devices, is raising the level for gaming across different platforms.

Though a next-generation gaming console, the Xbox Series S only has a 1440p resolution and an internal storage of 512 GB. Those who prefer a higher resolution, storage space, and games in physical discs will have to consider getting Series S’ bigger and bulkier brother — the Xbox Series X.

Though no release and information available for the release in the country, the Xbox Series X is already making waves abroad. Like its younger brother, the Xbox Series X is noted for its quietness. Even without fan noise, the console has no danger of overheating. And even with the disc drive, the Series X is a high-performing console, supporting 4K resolution at 120fps, yet miraculously quiet. Also like its younger brother, the Series X also has backwards compatibility with previous Xbox games.

The Xbox Series S and X are basically the same except for three things: price, resolution and storage.

Reviewers who were able to compare both versions of the next-generation Xbox models were in consensus. If you are a casual gamer who wants to take the first steps in experiencing next-generation gaming and are on a very tight budget, then the Xbox Series S is recommended. 

If you are a hardcore gamer seeking a console with the top specs and if budget is not an issue, then Xbox Series X is the one for you.

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAREF spearheads first online International Family Conference
1 day ago
Families, teachers, and students from all around the world will share their insights, stories, and experiences on living lives...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds — study
25 days ago
They may be naturally suited to swinging in rainforests, but monkeys in a Finnish zoo have demonstrated a "significant" preference...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Hilton Manila celebrates a uniquely Filipino Christmas
5 days ago
Hilton Manila continues its traditional annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and officially welcomes the holiday season...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Latest
Six PS5 games to watch out for
By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
In the Philippines, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) had announced that the PS5 will be launched...
Lifestyle
fbfb
‘Give animals a fighting chance’: PAWS reminds owners to unleash pets during disasters
19 days ago
The Philippine Animal Welfare Society reminded pet owners to free their pets during times of disasters as they found bodies...
Lifestyle
fbfb
From accidental actor to public servant: What’s it all about, Alfie?
By Alfred Vargas | 39 days ago
I used to be bullied by mestizo guys in school calling me ‘negro.’ My dad said: ‘Bakit, nakarinig ka na...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Celebrate dance on camera with 'Fifth Wall Fest'
55 days ago
Fifth Wall Fest is the Philippines' first international film festival dedicated to dance, happening from October 7 to 11...
Lifestyle
fbfb
How to make online learning effective?
By Joel Santos | 65 days ago
The rush to put education online amid the pandemic is unprecedented. Academic Institutions that have little to no experience...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with